Pereira vs jones

I want to see Jones vs Pereira first. Jones has way to many skills for Alex, but there is always a punchers chance. Jones by submission

Then Jones can end his career with Aspinall, and shut up all the haters, that he's a duck, a pussy, blah blah blah. When he beats Aspinall, there will be no others to conquer, mission accomplished. As long as the UFC doesn't go cheapskate again, this fight can happen. $$$