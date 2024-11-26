Pereira vs jones

orca

orca

P4P #1 Machida fan
@Black
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
5,927
Reaction score
1,954
people making threads and opinion before
that they dont care who jon fights
just vacate the belt

hes vacating the belt to fight whoever he wants
he doesnt care about the HW division

yall got what you asked for jones vacating the belt and let the HW division move on

why are yall angry about him fighting somebody now <lol>

you should be all happy right?bork1} you got what you wish
 
I want JBJ Vs Poatan more than Aspinall tbh.

Either way, JBJ lose.
 
In b4 "Jones ducking Aspinal" comments
 
I want to see:

(1) Jones vacate the title

(2) Aspinall be awarded the title and become undisputed champion

(3) Jones moving back down to 205 and demanding a fight with Pereira

(4) Dana saying "screw that, we're gonna make an Aspinall vs. Pereria fight at HW and you can fight Ankalaev."
 
  • Like
Reactions: JKS
PaulieVegas27 said:
I want to see:

(1) Jones vacate the title...WON'T HAPPEN

(2) Aspinall be awarded the title and become undisputed champion...WON'T HAPPEN

(3) Jones moving back down to 205 and demanding a fight with Pereira...WON'T HAPPEN

(4) Dana saying "screw that, we're gonna make an Aspinall vs. Pereria fight at HW and you can fight Ankalaev."..WON'T HAPPEN.
Click to expand...
Jones will fight Tom after renegotiating his contract and he will beat him. Maybe fightv1x more after that (Not vs Alex) then he will retire.
 
I want to see Jones vs Pereira first. Jones has way to many skills for Alex, but there is always a punchers chance. Jones by submission
Then Jones can end his career with Aspinall, and shut up all the haters, that he's a duck, a pussy, blah blah blah. When he beats Aspinall, there will be no others to conquer, mission accomplished. As long as the UFC doesn't go cheapskate again, this fight can happen. $$$
 
Israel Adesanya will just switch to a burger diet and beat them all ...
air-guns-israel-adesanya.gif
 
Sonny Qc said:
I want JBJ Vs Poatan more than Aspinall tbh.

Either way, JBJ lose.
Click to expand...
Jones does whatever he wants to Poatan.

Pereira was taken down and held down for a round by Israel Adesanya.

Blachowicz took him down, Jiri took him down.

All of those guys are strikers.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Jones does whatever he wants to Poatan.

Pereira was taken down and held down for a round by Israel Adesanya.

Blachowicz took him down, Jiri took jim down.

All of those guys are strikers.
Click to expand...

I know its not the same persons..
But I find it funny that Alex is "ducking" Ank because Ank has a ground game and will beat him.
At the same time, Alex is seen as a huge threat to JBJ at HW.


Christmas dinner in the Sherdog house must be fun
 
lsa said:
I know its not the same persons..
But I find it funny that Alex is "ducking" Ank because Ank has a ground game and will beat him.
At the same time, Alex is seen as a huge threat to JBJ at HW.


Christmas dinner in the Sherdog house must be fun
Click to expand...
It's Sherdog. Everybody is ducking everybody, even when it makes no sense.

Poatan is ducking Ank because he's scared of the wrestling, but wants to fight Jones who is a much better wrestler than Ank.

Aspinall is ducking Gane, despite calling him out on 3 separate occasions and Gane declining each time. Also wants to fight Jon Jones, who squashed Gane in 2 minutes.

Make it make sense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Y
Pereira should fight...
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
vivi
vivi
W
Media Tom Aspinall wishes Jon Jones 'Happy Birthday'
2
Replies
20
Views
548
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
ThaiSexPills
Pereira vs Aspinall
Replies
5
Views
319
BonesWinckleJones
BonesWinckleJones
L
Realistically speaking, when do you see Ankalaev getting the title shot?
2
Replies
30
Views
791
Psychojoe86
P
Captain Herb
Called it 6 months ago, Jon won't give up the belt after Stipe, won't fight Aspinall either
Replies
7
Views
161
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,265
Messages
56,572,540
Members
175,286
Latest member
Douglas Cantão Barros

Share this page

Back
Top