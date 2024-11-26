Pereira vs jones

orca
P4P #1 Machida fan
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2017
- Messages
- 5,927
- Reaction score
- 1,954
people making threads and opinion before
that they dont care who jon fights
just vacate the belt
hes vacating the belt to fight whoever he wants
he doesnt care about the HW division
yall got what you asked for jones vacating the belt and let the HW division move on
why are yall angry about him fighting somebody now
you should be all happy right? you got what you wish
