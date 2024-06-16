  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rewatch Pereira vs Hill

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Mel Gibson's Attorney
@Black
Joined
Oct 17, 2009
Messages
6,980
Reaction score
10,753
Hill and his 4 fans that claim that wasn't a shot to the cup but to the hip just can't believe how dense Poatan's dick is.
CHAMA!

Watching the difference in footwork is actually unbelievable.
Hill's excuse of "Oh the moment of confusion is what made him win" is proven undeniably false as he looks to apologize to Poatan, nods his head, touches his glove, gets back into stance, and fires off a left that is immediately countered with the killshot.
 
jambuma hill:
zany-face_1f92a.png
sleepy-face_1f62a.png

goatan near his dead body:
selfie_1f933.png
 
Hill is lucky he’s even in the top 10 today. LHW is so weak besides a few guys. He’s not elite and won the belt off an old ass glover he couldn’t finish, a title shot he didn’t even deserve.

His only way of beating Alex was some fluke KO cuz of Alex being chinny
 
Thanks we needed a breakdown of a 2 minute fight from 2 months ago
 
