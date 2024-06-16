Hill and his 4 fans that claim that wasn't a shot to the cup but to the hip just can't believe how dense Poatan's dick is.

CHAMA!



Watching the difference in footwork is actually unbelievable.

Hill's excuse of "Oh the moment of confusion is what made him win" is proven undeniably false as he looks to apologize to Poatan, nods his head, touches his glove, gets back into stance, and fires off a left that is immediately countered with the killshot.