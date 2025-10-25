Pereira vs Gane -- Best striking contest ever at HW?

Let that sink in… Gane might not have a long Muay Thai record, but he’s undefeated in nearly 15 fights — and he’s close friends with some of Thailand’s top champions.

Pereira, on the other hand? When it comes to striking, he’s a straight-up killer. On paper, this matchup is pure striking perfection.

I honestly would pay to see that fight over pretty much everything else if I'm being honest. I know the average casual fan don't think like that but guys, Pereira vs Gane at HW would be a masterpiece.

I promise you that
 
That'll definitely be the highest level of striking in a heavyweight title fight! Also it's unlikely Pereira or Gane are going to use the Ngannou D1 wrestling strategy

Let's hope the rematch happens fast, and Gane beats Tom so we can have this JBG heavyweight title fight!
 
LETS GOOO!!! I would absolutely pay to see Gane vs Pereira tbh. It's a shame people are overlooking their matchup because I think both of them together locked in? lmao GTFO.

Gane is polite, Gane is respectful, Gane is a good guy but Gane has a darkside to him. That guy's an OG on the French scene lol. He aint afraid of no Aspinall.
 
I'd like to see it but I don't think Gane wins once with 10 fights.

Gane is a points guy who can counter

Alex can literally walk you to the fence without even swinging.

Gane is good but I think he gets busted up bad trying to draw it out 5 rounds and I'm not talking about his head.

Izzy and Gane fight with a similar strategy staying outside and moving get the points and counter.

I think Alex vs Jones would be good id like to see if Alex keeps Jon on his feet. And what Jon would do to win. Would it be anything like Gustafson 1
 
Poatan is likely the more accurate striker but Gane's size will be too much, he is a big guy who moves fast.
 
