Pereira vs Gane -- Best striking contest ever at HW?

Let that sink in… Gane might not have a long Muay Thai record, but he’s undefeated in nearly 15 fights — and he’s close friends with some of Thailand’s top champions.
Pereira, on the other hand? When it comes to striking, he’s a straight-up killer. On paper, this matchup is pure striking perfection.
I honestly would pay to see that fight over pretty much everything else if I'm being honest. I know the average casual fan don't think like that but guys, Pereira vs Gane at HW would be a masterpiece.
I promise you that
