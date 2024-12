I highly doubt Dana will give Khamzat a chance at a title until he can prove he can stay healthy enough to fight at least twice a year.



If I'm wrong, this is only the second time a 185er has ever moved up to 205 for an immediate title shot, and the first was Chael Sonnen, and it was after a loss.



This would be a very very interesting matchup, but I'm not believing it's happening until it's official.