Pereira vs adesanya 3

Why not?
both lost their last fight
unfinished business
maybe catchweight?
pereira would lose again against ank imo
i dont think pereira wants an immidiate rematch

both fighters only want gimmick fights right now
 
Israel doesn't want this fight. It's not an easy fight for both men and it is most likely going to end with someone getting knocked out.
 
Why should Izzy want that fight? He knows he can't do better than the last fight, there's nothing to motivate him to rematch again.

Besides, he knows he belongs at middleweight, he's not going up to 205 and Pereira shouldn't come back down.
 
Best of 7!

Or move on. I vote for move on. And to be fair to Alex, he was two fights from being tripple champ, then lost one and got removed to the funnies.
 
I'd be fine with it, Izzy cannot get a bigger fight than that currently

Personally, I was pulling for Izzy vs sharabutin Magomedov
 
It'd be fun down the road when they are finished with other new matchups and on the same level. Izzy right now can't secure the W. Alex might be champ next fight and still might move to HW after. If Izzy is around and Alex has gotten old, it's a better time to settle the trilogy.
 
If you hate Izzy maybe. Izzy is washed and on a huge fight losing streak. Alex was just on the cusp of GOAThood. Makes absolutely no sense now
 
