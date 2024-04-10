Media Pereira surpasses Francis on the PowerKube

Deadwing88 said:
I call BS on that. This genetic experiment was only able to achieve 1850, and that was enough to kill a former HW champ
Objectively Correct said:
Wasnt even his left lmao Jamawl is cooked
His right probably still hits overall harder. He's an orthodox fighter, so that's how he's used to generating power from the rear hand. His left is so dangerous on placement and timing. Hits real hard sure for a lead hand strike, but it's still a lead hand strike at the end of the day. There's just so little time to react to it.
 
