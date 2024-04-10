Deadwing88
Lion of Panjshir.
@Silver
- Aug 8, 2018
You're totally right, I mean, Israel only lost 3 out of 4 times to Alex. He's fucking amazing.Really shows how good Israel Adesanya really is.
His right probably still hits overall harder. He's an orthodox fighter, so that's how he's used to generating power from the rear hand. His left is so dangerous on placement and timing. Hits real hard sure for a lead hand strike, but it's still a lead hand strike at the end of the day. There's just so little time to react to it.Wasnt even his left lmao Jamawl is cooked