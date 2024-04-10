Objectively Correct said: Wasnt even his left lmao Jamawl is cooked Click to expand...

His right probably still hits overall harder. He's an orthodox fighter, so that's how he's used to generating power from the rear hand. His left is so dangerous on placement and timing. Hits real hard sure for a lead hand strike, but it's still a lead hand strike at the end of the day. There's just so little time to react to it.