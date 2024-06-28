Pereira says he wants trilogy with Jiri if he loses this weekend

jj manchester
Internets. Serious Business.
@Brown
via UK newspaper The Daily Mirror:
“Whatever happens, happens - losing can happen to anyone, it's inevitable, I don’t waste time thinking about things like that. If he wins, the score will be 1-1, so then we will have to do a trilogy match at some point, right?”
Good attitude
I also didn't know he had broken fingers going into that first fight. They weren't even healed when he stepped in there.