Pereira says he wants trilogy with Jiri if he loses this weekend

via UK newspaper The Daily Mirror:

“Whatever happens, happens - losing can happen to anyone, it's inevitable, I don’t waste time thinking about things like that. If he wins, the score will be 1-1, so then we will have to do a trilogy match at some point, right?”
www.mirror.co.uk

Good attitude

I also didn't know he had broken fingers going into that first fight. They weren't even healed when he stepped in there.
 
