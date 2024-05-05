Pereira mw goat

michhmoggan

michhmoggan

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 20, 2021
Messages
579
Reaction score
392
After the poteira fight we can arguably put pereira on the same level as other mw goats such as anderson and izzy.

He shows us fast hands, athletism, power and rightful insanity.

So at the end of the day may we put pereira at the same level of the other mw goats?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
PEREIRA Towers Over IZZY Now ...
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
nostradumbass
nostradumbass
S
  • Poll
Who is higher on the GOAT list? Izzy or Pereira?
4 5 6
Replies
107
Views
4K
CryptoCreep33
CryptoCreep33
IronGolem007
  • Poll
ALEX PEREIRA vs. JAMAHAL HILL (Who Wins?)
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
7K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,657
Messages
55,507,879
Members
174,800
Latest member
kechan123

Share this page

Back
Top