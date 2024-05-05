Pereira mw goat

michhmoggan
After the poteira fight we can arguably put pereira on the same level as other mw goats such as anderson and izzy.
He shows us fast hands, athletism, power and rightful insanity.
So at the end of the day may we put pereira at the same level of the other mw goats?
