Pereira > Makhachev (P4P ranking)

Why is Islam above Pereira in the P4P ranking?

Pereira has more top 10 ranked wins, more wins over champion-caliber fighters and the same number of title defenses (3) but Pereira did it in 6 months, while Islam did it in 2 years.
 
And he is dropping bodies.

Islam has also got good finishing rate in his title run, but he has had competitive fights with Volk and Dustin.

Alex has fucked up all his scalps.
 
because of this insider meme myth that the LW division is better than the other divisions when it clearly isn't
 
Why is Islam above Pereira in the P4P ranking?

Pereira has more top 10 ranked wins, more wins over champion-caliber fighters and the same number of title defenses (3) but Pereira did it in 6 months, while Islam did it in 2 years.
Islam dominated volk twice.



Every shertard poster on here used to think volk was #1 p4p. Islam mopped the floor with him twice.
 
Islam has fought opponents of various styles and finished all his titles fights bar one. He also hasn't lost in 13 fights. He has finished 7 out of the last 8 fights.

I'm not saying Poatan shouldn't be #1, but beating the #8 in a largely striking battle isn't what should solidify him. If he beat #2 Ank tonight for example, then he would be clear #1 P4P.

But I'm fine with either of them at #1.
 
Forget about those stupid P4P rankings, they are worthless. He's the #1 LHW, that's the only ranking that matters.
 
I agree, 4 title fights and 4 finishes. POATAN is number 1 P4P
 
Because Dustin, Volk 2x, Charles are better wins than Rountree, Jiri 2x, Hill, Jan (split decision).

Alex also got KO'd stiff only last year
Tbh, those seem roughly equal caliber wins actually, especially if we are honest to ourselves about dustin being a gatekeeper. Makachev went life and death with dustin and Rountree also surprised a lot of people in this fight.
 
I used to be a "Alex is fucked once he fights a wrestler" guy but I don't think its that simple anymore. It's all 5 rounds for Alex until the end of his career and I think his use of distance and his fucking kicks make going into a fight banking on the take down really dangerous. (did you see the knees he was throwing in the 4th, wow)
 
Tbh, those seem roughly equal caliber wins actually, especially if we are honest to ourselves about dustin being a gatekeeper. Makachev went life and death with dustin and Rountree also surprised a lot of people in this fight.
Dustin a gatekeeper?

The perennial top 5 guy who's only losses are to champs and another top 5 fighter? The guy who has fought for the title several times?

Did they change the definition of gatekeeper when I wasn't looking?
 
It is better than having a close fight with a fighter from the class below.
A multi-defending reigning Champion who was P4P #1 and who had beat the former Champs of the division.

Lmao sherdawgs desecrating Volks legacy in order to downplay Makhachev will never not be funny to me
 
I used to be a "Alex is fucked once he fights a wrestler" guy but I don't think its that simple anymore. It's all 5 rounds for Alex until the end of his career and I think his use of distance and his fucking kicks make going into a fight banking on the take down really dangerous. (did you see the knees he was throwing in the 4th, wow)
Agree, it's not that simple. If you plan on wrestling Alex all night you either need to finish him on the ground or have god-tier entries and top control. Otherwise, he is going to break you down during the standup and finish you over 5 rounds.
 
It is better than having a close fight with a fighter from the class below.
A multi-defending reigning Champion who was P4P #1 and who had beat the former Champs of the division.

Lmao sherdawgs desecrating Volks legacy in order to downplay Makhachev will never not be funny to me
Lol Pereira beating Rountree is a better win for the resume than Makhachev beating Volkanovski on a 21 fight win streak & who came into the fight an undisputed champion with 4 title defenses at the time. Brilliant. <lmao>
 
