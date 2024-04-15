Pereira has fought 8 times in the last 2.4 years

phillystyleswag said: Not really his fault that 185/205 have like 3 wrestlers between them. Click to expand...

Yeah I can agree with that. Wasn't trying to say he is ducking anyone, especially at LHW. At MW he never fought any wrestlers but there are a few guys who at least have a mix of wrestling skills if not their main base. Izzy fought guys that had the ability to get TDs of mix them in while Alex did not and shot to a MW title because Izzy and he had kickboxing history.That performance against Hill was amazing but I would love to see Alex tested against LHW versions of Whittaker, Costa or Vettori. Or even better a Randy or LHW DC.