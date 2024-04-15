Pereira has fought 8 times in the last 2.4 years

I'm not good with numbers can you draw up a chart I need something visual
 
That is astronomical considering Jon Jones fought 6 times since July 29, 2017.

That is 6 years and 8 months ago, will easily be 7 years coming up soon.
 
Izzy fought eight times in two years and one month.
TimeToTrain said:
Jon also fought eight times in two years and five months.
 
Rob Rain said:
Is that 4 months or .4 of a year?
I actually wondered the same thing. Days from Nov 6 2021 - April 13, 2024 is 879.
365 x 2.4 = 876. If it is 4 months then 28 months x 30 = 840. 2 years (365 x 2=730) plus 4 months (4*30=120) is 850. So it is in fact most accurate to say 2.4 years with .4 being a decimal.
phillystyleswag said:
Not really his fault that 185/205 have like 3 wrestlers between them.
Yeah I can agree with that. Wasn't trying to say he is ducking anyone, especially at LHW. At MW he never fought any wrestlers but there are a few guys who at least have a mix of wrestling skills if not their main base. Izzy fought guys that had the ability to get TDs of mix them in while Alex did not and shot to a MW title because Izzy and he had kickboxing history.

That performance against Hill was amazing but I would love to see Alex tested against LHW versions of Whittaker, Costa or Vettori. Or even better a Randy or LHW DC.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
You can't be rounding all the months to 30. That's 5 days under per year.
 
Izzy has mostly been pretty active as well.

I wonder if it's a kick boxer trend and we'll see the same with César Almeida?
 
