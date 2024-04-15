Pereira has fought 8 times in the last 2.4 years

danielzmcwire
He is one of the most active fighters. He knows he doesn't have much left at 37 years old after a very long career.
Is that 4 months or .4 of a year?
Especially when you don't fight a single wrestler. Jan Blachowicz is the best wrestler he faced and he is a striker.
Jon also fought eight times in two years and five months.That is astronomical considering Jon Jones fought 6 times since July 29, 2017.
That is 6 years and 8 months ago, will easily be 7 years coming up soon.
I actually wondered the same thing. Days from Nov 6 2021 - April 13, 2024 is 879.
Not really his fault that 185/205 have like 3 wrestlers between them.
max is a kickboxer. so now you know max will absolutely destroy topuria.Looks like kickboxing is the best base for MMA.
Yeah I can agree with that. Wasn't trying to say he is ducking anyone, especially at LHW. At MW he never fought any wrestlers but there are a few guys who at least have a mix of wrestling skills if not their main base. Izzy fought guys that had the ability to get TDs of mix them in while Alex did not and shot to a MW title because Izzy and he had kickboxing history.Not really his fault that 185/205 have like 3 wrestlers between them.
You can't be rounding all the months to 30. That's 5 days under per year.I actually wondered the same thing. Days from Nov 6 2021 - April 13, 2024 is 879.
365 x 2.4 = 876. If it is 4 months then 28 months x 30 = 840. 2 years (365 x 2=730) plus 4 months (4*30=120) is 850. So it is in fact most accurate to say 2.4 years with .4 being a decimal.