Pereira Fights Exactly Like Strickland

He has far more power and leg kicks obviously, but his strategy is very similar. He stands straight up and slowly and steadily stalks you.
Menacingly staying just out of range and constantly moves forward. Never gets too excited or overextends and just barely moves to parry or evade strikes. Then just breaks you down as the opponent slowly starts to panic strike.
