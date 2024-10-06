Pereira Fights Exactly Like Strickland

Hog-train

He has far more power and leg kicks obviously, but his strategy is very similar. He stands straight up and slowly and steadily stalks you.

Menacingly staying just out of range and constantly moves forward. Never gets too excited or overextends and just barely moves to parry or evade strikes. Then just breaks you down as the opponent slowly starts to panic strike.
 
Not really other than the pressure.
 
He threw a teep kick then did the philly shell a few seconds later. I hope there are gifs.
 
Way different, poatan creates openings hitting multiple targets with different tools


Sean is reactive mostly and doesnt open up defenses effectively yet
 
Well they train together… I don’t remember Strickland flattening people for over a decade tho
 
I see it. They both use fists and walk forward using their feet
 
Yeah no. Alex is like an animal stalking it's prey in there. Sean seems to play it quite safe compared to Alex.
 
