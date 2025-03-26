Pereira doesn't confirm the Joe Rogan rumor about his hand being broken and having Norovirus but admits he contemplated dropping out

Who outted him about having the ria?
Thats kind of fucked up.




Most of these fighters who drop out the fight beginning or during broadcast got the shits and they can't go out there
 
norovirus is the worst illness, constant shitting and vomiting sometimes at the same time. I seriously doubt someone can fight while having norovirus without shitting their pants like romero against brunson
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
norovirus is the worst illness, constant shitting and vomiting sometimes at the same time. I seriously doubt someone can fight while having norovirus without shitting their pants like romero against brunson
Yeah, doubt it was actually norovirus but it seems like he was battling something, he was uncharacteristically timid in his striking offense. Seems like he had to devote all his remaining energy to just stopping the takedowns.
 
It's going to be funny when full strength Alex pummels Ankalaev into a coma in the first round of the rematch. It's also going to be funny when his offense gets shut down and he gets decisionated again.

Either way its going to be funny.
 
hey, that's the game. Jamahal Hill was coming off a knee surgery to fight him, Jiri was coming off a huge layoff and shoulder surgery to fight him the first time. that's the game. you can't fight everyone at your best, accept it.

hell, Leon had actual staph in his elbow and nobody gives a shit, they just say he got his ass kicked, nobody is fretting about how much the staph could've taken out of him the way they are with this ALLEGED norovirus. all of Pereira's excuses have zero evidence and are basically rumors at this point.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
hey, that's the game. Jamahal Hill was coming off a knee surgery to fight him, Jiri was coming off a huge layoff and shoulder surgery to fight him the first time. that's the game. you can't fight everyone at your best, accept it.

hell, Leon had actual staph in his elbow and nobody gives a shit, they just say he got his ass kicked, nobody is fretting about how much the staph could've taken out of him the way they are with this ALLEGED norovirus. all of Pereira's excuses have zero evidence and are basically rumors at this point.
Did you watch the video? Pereira repeatedly says he doesn't want to give details because he doesn't want it to appear like he's making an excuse.

It's Joe who put this out there and he's responding to it.
 
Watching Alex rely mainly on calf kicks was weird
 
