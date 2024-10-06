Pereira can’t handle heavyweight

What an asshole! he should totally hold up multiple divisions while fighting 3 times a year .He only wants to fight jones, guys like ciryl gan, aspinall are nightmares for pereira. I can’t see periera being successful at heavyweight unless he fights someone old like jones or stipe.
If you take into account that no one was ever any good, it starts to make sense...So he'll be no good at a weight class because he can beat the champion of that weight class. Hmmm.
Because of his long reach he does not need a speed advantage he just needs a calculated reaction advantage to put things out disrupting or hurting the other fighter.Hard to tell, he might have a significant speed advantage over a lot of them, definitely has a larger arsenal of weapons to his striking game than most of them and a shit load of experience striking.. Like the division he is in, and was in before, it's the wrestling he'd need to be careful of.
Is wrestling the weak spot we are hoping for now?
Some Dagestani hulk waking up from a soviet era lab? Nah. Jones is what we get.
I'm not hoping for shit, I hope big papa Glover has him working with top wrestlings and rolling with high level blackbelts daily.
Sorry if that wasn't clear.