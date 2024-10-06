  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Pereira can’t handle heavyweight

He only wants to fight jones, guys like ciryl gan, aspinall are nightmares for pereira. I can’t see periera being successful at heavyweight unless he fights someone old like jones or stipe.
 
What an asshole! he should totally hold up multiple divisions while fighting 3 times a year .
 
do you honestly think that he has better chance with jones

this would be the easiest fight in jones career
i get it jones doesnt wanna fight a nobody like tom

but he would fight a star like pereira and a 2 division champ in a heartbeat
 
Hard to tell, he might have a significant speed advantage over a lot of them, definitely has a larger arsenal of weapons to his striking game than most of them and a shit load of experience striking.. Like the division he is in, and was in before, it's the wrestling he'd need to be careful of.
 
Gane is just Pereira without the power and probably an even worse grappler. Jones and Aspinall are both very dangerous fights for him though.
 
Because of his long reach he does not need a speed advantage he just needs a calculated reaction advantage to put things out disrupting or hurting the other fighter.
Is wrestling the weak spot we are hoping for now?
Some Dagestani hulk waking up from a soviet era lab? Nah. Jones is what we get.
 
Speed advantage obviously helps though, if he's fighting someone also with a long reach which is likely at HW things like having experience being able to match Izzy's agility for example will benefit him.

I'm not hoping for shit, I hope big papa Glover has him working with top wrestlings and rolling with high level blackbelts daily.
 
Is Jones with Glover now?
 
