Pereira blocking 13/13 takedowns, even getting a takedown of his own but forgetting how to punch is the funniest thing ever

At 37 with decades of fighting legacy, Pereira may have gone into the fight with a few personal concerns about his chin.



Then Ank flashed 5 seconds of his life away, which made him even more cautious, so rather than attack a competent striker full-on, he waited for a counter that never materialized.



Result: kind of a boring fight.

Dana's facial expression when he was talking to Buff just before the announcement: priceless.



People will blah blah all they want, but nobody is dying to fight Ank except the samurai, and half of what the samurai says is fruitloops, so it is what it is.



Ank should learn that toe-out weight-forward check. The one that Uriah Hall broke Weidman's leg with after Weidman broke Silva's leg with it.

It's unbelievable how many people don't use that check.