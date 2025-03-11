  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Pereira blocking 13/13 takedowns, even getting a takedown of his own but forgetting how to punch is the funniest thing ever

Pereira's was a panic takedown, to point score.

Ankalaev had to clinch Pereira in the final seconds a lot, as this was the only time Point Scorer Pereira would engage with the lion Ankalaev.
 
Without defending the takedowns he would not have a chance at all, so that was his focus point. His striking was more limited because of that.

GSP and Jones are just more complete MMA fighters with better wrestling and ground game, so of course they would approach such a fight different.
 
Dogshare said:
Yeah, he needed to take more risks in order to win though. He isn't going to win if he never pulls the trigger. I was surprised he didn't try to punch more. Better to at least go all out at the end of rounds so that he could possibly get a KO and reduce the impact of TDs on the scoring.
 
empsim said:
Sure, but at some point in a 25 minute fight you have to start punching
Why ? Pereira was keeping a good distance to avoid being taken down, if he fought in close he would be at a greater risk of being taken down.

His real big mistake was allowing himself to be pressed up against the cage, moving backwards instead of circling away too much.
 
cristoninoMartin said:
Especially looking at what Ank did to krylov, Jan, Santos and Nemkov by using his wrestling. This is why fighters like GSP and Mighty Mouse are so special.... They don't forget how to strike just because they know how to wrestle.
Well, he comes from a long-time pure striking background, so to expect him to be well-rounded and do all aspects well is unrealistic. So, to shore up his weakness, it threw off his main strength because he's not used to doing both.

It's not that surprising in retrospect. He over-corrected.
 
Glory's first double champion just got outboxed and almost ko'd by a dagi.


pfft-erobb.gif
 
At 37 with decades of fighting legacy, Pereira may have gone into the fight with a few personal concerns about his chin.

Then Ank flashed 5 seconds of his life away, which made him even more cautious, so rather than attack a competent striker full-on, he waited for a counter that never materialized.

Result: kind of a boring fight.
Dana's facial expression when he was talking to Buff just before the announcement: priceless.

People will blah blah all they want, but nobody is dying to fight Ank except the samurai, and half of what the samurai says is fruitloops, so it is what it is.

Ank should learn that toe-out weight-forward check. The one that Uriah Hall broke Weidman's leg with after Weidman broke Silva's leg with it.
It's unbelievable how many people don't use that check.
 
cristoninoMartin said:
I get the humor of it, but imo more likely, it wasn't a matter of forgetting anything as much as being distracted by the danger of the takedown. Its the age old dilemma. Its the same reason Khabib was able to outstrike Conor.
 
sonofjay817 said:
Just curious what did he do to Jan:) story of this fight were Jans lowkicks and his inability to do any wrestling ( Jan admits himself he doesnt tran wresling...lol) + his low iq in this fight...
 
