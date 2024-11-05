Pereira at Fighting Nerds

I wouldn't be surprised if we see Pereira vs Caio Borrhalho as a middleweight PPV at some point. Dangerous group of up and comers down there.
 
13Seconds said:
Are you suggesting the fellas over at fighting nerds are more violent than AP? If anything he's about to level up the violence scale for them.

Nice collab though
Click to expand...
Not really. I am suggesting that everyone that goes to Fighting Nerds becomes more violent than what they were previously.
 
We should just all appreciate Pereira, man. We ain't ever gonna see another Champion this active again, taking last minute bouts. I have the highest levels of respect for the way he carries himself.
 
There's a youtuber/influencer here in Brazil that trains boxing there, it's like the brazilian Logan Paul (with 2x more subscribers).
Poatan went there to give the guy some tips
 
