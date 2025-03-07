  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Pereira & Ankalaev's translators face off

who do you have?

Poatan's guy got the size but I feel like the little Russian has some dirty tricks up his sleeve, like going for the nuts and eyes
 
that brazillian translator is usually good with press conferences and interviews but does anyone else think he does a horrible job translating corner advice? It's like he's saying a million words a second and doesn't make any sense
 
what happened to Yoel's translator?

giphy.gif
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
That is the GOAT translator Fabiano Buskei. He is by far the best translator for the UFC.
It's extremely difficult to translate real-time dialog from the corner to the fighter in a fight. The words are coming out fast, usually using slang and fight terminology, which the translator needs to put into English words that the audience will understand. Sometimes even the best translator has trouble keeping up with it.
I don't speak Portuguese, but I'm fluent in Spanish. I have no problem understanding the corner when watching Spanish speaking fighters, but I would have trouble trying to translate it from Spanish to English to someone sitting next to me in real time, especially if the fighter wasn't Mexican.
 
Those two are the coolest guys in MMA.
The Brazilian translator (don't know his name) was the best hiring decision the UFC has ever made.
 
