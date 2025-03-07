who do you have?
Poatan's guy got the size but I feel like the little Russian has some dirty tricks up his sleeve, like going for the nuts and eyes
That is the GOAT translator Fabiano Buskei. He is by far the best translator for the UFC.that brazillian translator is usually good with press conferences and interviews but does anyone else think he does a horrible job translating corner advice? It's like he's saying a million words a second and doesn't make any sense
Brazilian Portuguese:How do you say "posers" in Portuguese and Russian?