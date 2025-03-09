  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Pereira's post fight interview seems delusional and full of excuses… did being a celebrity get to Pereira?

Pereira didn’t respond to why he lost or how he could adjust… basically just said.

Mago fights boring… he’s incentivizing people to fight boring if that style wins.

Pereira claims he hurt Mago when he was against the fence?

His response to his loss doesn’t seem “Chama”.


“Nearly all poor fighters can stand adversity, but if you want to test a fighter’s character, give him money and fame”

-Dana “Lincoln” White, why I don’t pay fighters.
 
