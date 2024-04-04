People You Know Who've Never Been With Anyone?

I have a cousin on my mom's side of the family who is in their 30s, and I've never seen them with anyone at family gatherings or elsewhere. Given that our family is devoutly Catholic (not me personally however), I suspect they may be homosexual and have not felt comfortable coming out.



I've tried to broach the subject with them delicately, expressing that I wouldn't mind if someone in our family were gay, but they seemed to brush off the conversation without showing much reaction.



It is what it is.