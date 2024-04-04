People You Know Who've Never Been With Anyone?

Dogpound2020
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2023
- Messages
- 564
- Reaction score
- 531
Anyone odd ones particular? I have 7 close cousins (ages 22 - 36) that I see pretty regularly as far as family goes and not once have I ever saw them with anyone, dating-wise. My one cousin just had her house finished up and it's just a one bedroom. Almost one of those 'mini house' types.
I'm quite sure that 3 are straight up in the "community". Keep in mind they are all decent looking, and maybe just weird.
I'm quite sure that 3 are straight up in the "community". Keep in mind they are all decent looking, and maybe just weird.