People You Know Who've Never Been With Anyone?

Anyone odd ones particular? I have 7 close cousins (ages 22 - 36) that I see pretty regularly as far as family goes and not once have I ever saw them with anyone, dating-wise. My one cousin just had her house finished up and it's just a one bedroom. Almost one of those 'mini house' types.

I'm quite sure that 3 are straight up in the "community". Keep in mind they are all decent looking, and maybe just weird.
 
Are you insinuating you want to bang your cousins?

Even Einstein married his first cousin so no judgment here
 
I have a cousin on my mom's side of the family who is in their 30s, and I've never seen them with anyone at family gatherings or elsewhere. Given that our family is devoutly Catholic (not me personally however), I suspect they may be homosexual and have not felt comfortable coming out.

I've tried to broach the subject with them delicately, expressing that I wouldn't mind if someone in our family were gay, but they seemed to brush off the conversation without showing much reaction.

It is what it is.
 
I have a 33yo Son who has recently brought a girl home to meet the family for the first time. He's been quite successful in the business world. He has owned a home on a golf course outright since he was in his mid 20's. Bulldog just had more important shit to do in his teens and 20's than chasing hoes that didn't even know what they wanted in life.
 
It's more than one cousin you're talking about or is it they one non-binary cousin?
 
I read that as his name.....I am now secretly hoping you called your kid Bulldog that would be fucking awesome.
 
I got a cousin like that. In his 50's and never had a serious gf as far as I know. I'm not sure why. He's a pretty funny guy and my gf thinks he's good looking. I remember one time being out with my him and my moms friend said afterwards "Well I see why he doesn't have a gf". Not sure exactly what she meant by that. I know him pretty well and don't get the gay bi e from him at all.
 
Last edited:
Lmao I can’t imagine how many goobers on this forum have barely passed first base.
 
Well we went to different high schools and went to different highschools, but we always hit it off when I stayed at my stepmoms place with them.

I was alternating weekends between families and we had same interests, would watch films and stay up late, watching anime while everyone was asleep.

We just started making out which led to more, which led to more until the older sis found out and pretty much threatened to tell, which was weird. Thankfully she wasn’t my virgin card. :eek:
 
