People with exotic pets

Aegon Spengler
Deserve to be eaten, am I right?
Like if your hippo rips you up, good.
He was hoping it was going to bite you, then you would send it flying into a wall causing its death. At that point he either sues you and/or claims insurance because WHO THE FUCK is buying a $20K gecko(?).I stopped by an exotic pet shop out of curiosity and the guy was excitedly telling me about the New Caledonia geckos he was selling. One he let crawl on my arm cost $20,000. WTF how can a pet gecko be some people's yearly salary? It's ridiculous that people caught these things in a jungle somewhere, packed them to another side of the world away from their natural habitat and now are selling them for loads of money. This feels very wrong.
It was a pretty looking creature but who the fuck pays that much money for something like that? When he told me how much it was I very carefully handed it back to him in case I accidentally squish it.He was hoping it was going to bite you, then you would send it flying into a wall causing its death. At that point he either sues you and/or claims insurance because WHO THE FUCK is buying a $20K gecko(?).