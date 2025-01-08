People with exotic pets

I stopped by an exotic pet shop out of curiosity and the guy was excitedly telling me about the New Caledonia geckos he was selling. One he let crawl on my arm cost $20,000. WTF how can a pet gecko be some people's yearly salary? It's ridiculous that people caught these things in a jungle somewhere, packed them to another side of the world away from their natural habitat and now are selling them for loads of money. This feels very wrong.