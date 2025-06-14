People will be surprised how easily Makhachev takes down JDM

methrogenn

methrogenn

Dec 14, 2021
It's wild seeing people compare Makhachevs wrestling grappling to Belal. JDM has a real shot at knocking Makhachev out but it all comes down to how well Makhachev adjusts to WW.

If Makhachev is even 10-15% better if will be a short night for JDM & I see him getting subbed.

We have seen this story where 36 year old Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman struggled to get Leon Edwards down & people started claiming that Leon has elite take down defence, then we saw what happened when Leon fought a younger Brady.

Belal is 36 & coming off a 10 month lay off after a life threatening injury, his takedown entries looked terrible in the JDM Fight.

I was previously leaning towards a JDM KO but the more footage I watch, as long as Makhachev doesn't gas early due to the extra weight I see if subbing JDM.

This is an excellent fight, can't wait for it.
 
yeah, but what about the striking? Islam's last fight he got bubble guts facing off against "i can only jab" Moicano and slipped on a banana peel in there before he reverted to his wrestling. he does that kind of weird shit vs JDM he might be taking an early nap
 
yeah, but what about the striking? Islam's last fight he got bubble guts facing off against "i can only jab" Moicano and slipped on a banana peel in there before he reverted to his wrestling. he does that kind of weird shit vs JDM he might be taking an early nap
Moicano has good, impactful striking.
 
against no defense zombies like BSD? sure. against the best in the world? not a chance. Korean Zombie, Fiziev, Jose Oldo, they all wrecked him.
I know I may be blowing your mind here, but they may be better strikers, and it MAY be possible (I know!) to score a good punch against a better striker.
 
Wouldnt be surprised at all, probably one of the easier match ups for Islam at WW and just the perfect opponent to steal that WW belt.
 
JDM scrambles way better than Poirier. He rarely accepts position. It’s gonna be a long night for Islam. He’s also twice the size of Volk.
 
On the other hand, Islam had a tough time taking down 36 year old Poirier.
 
