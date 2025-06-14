People will be surprised how easily Makhachev takes down JDM

methrogenn
It's wild seeing people compare Makhachevs wrestling grappling to Belal. JDM has a real shot at knocking Makhachev out but it all comes down to how well Makhachev adjusts to WW.
If Makhachev is even 10-15% better if will be a short night for JDM & I see him getting subbed.
We have seen this story where 36 year old Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman struggled to get Leon Edwards down & people started claiming that Leon has elite take down defence, then we saw what happened when Leon fought a younger Brady.
Belal is 36 & coming off a 10 month lay off after a life threatening injury, his takedown entries looked terrible in the JDM Fight.
I was previously leaning towards a JDM KO but the more footage I watch, as long as Makhachev doesn't gas early due to the extra weight I see if subbing JDM.
This is an excellent fight, can't wait for it.
