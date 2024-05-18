People who stand too close to you in line at the store

revoltub
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2016
- Messages
- 29,003
- Reaction score
- 18,912
So I was at the local convenience store/gas station. Ran in quick to grab a drink after I got some gas.
While I'm at the counter and the guy is ringing me up, I feel breathe against my neck. Very warm, sticky feeling breath. I think I felt some spit too. Mouth breather.
I do a spin around and some crackhead looking dude is literally standing about 2 inches behind me, slightly to the right. Breathing heavy with body language that indicated he was in a rush and had 0 patience. He was so close I almost bumped him when I turned around.
I always stand at least a foot behind the person in front of me. I don't know what the deal was with this guy, but it wasnt the first time this happened. Some people just really, really stand too close.
Anyone have this happen to them?
While I'm at the counter and the guy is ringing me up, I feel breathe against my neck. Very warm, sticky feeling breath. I think I felt some spit too. Mouth breather.
I do a spin around and some crackhead looking dude is literally standing about 2 inches behind me, slightly to the right. Breathing heavy with body language that indicated he was in a rush and had 0 patience. He was so close I almost bumped him when I turned around.
I always stand at least a foot behind the person in front of me. I don't know what the deal was with this guy, but it wasnt the first time this happened. Some people just really, really stand too close.
Anyone have this happen to them?