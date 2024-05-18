People who stand too close to you in line at the store

revoltub

revoltub

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jun 10, 2016
Messages
29,003
Reaction score
18,912
So I was at the local convenience store/gas station. Ran in quick to grab a drink after I got some gas.

While I'm at the counter and the guy is ringing me up, I feel breathe against my neck. Very warm, sticky feeling breath. I think I felt some spit too. Mouth breather.

I do a spin around and some crackhead looking dude is literally standing about 2 inches behind me, slightly to the right. Breathing heavy with body language that indicated he was in a rush and had 0 patience. He was so close I almost bumped him when I turned around.

I always stand at least a foot behind the person in front of me. I don't know what the deal was with this guy, but it wasnt the first time this happened. Some people just really, really stand too close.

Anyone have this happen to them?
 
revoltub said:
So I was at the local convenience store/gas station. Ran in quick to grab a drink after I got some gas.

While I'm at the counter and the guy is ringing me up, I feel breathe against my neck. Very warm, sticky feeling breath. I think I felt some spit too. Mouth breather.

I do a spin around and some crackhead looking dude is literally standing about 2 inches behind me, slightly to the right. Breathing heavy with body language that indicated he was in a rush and had 0 patience. He was so close I almost bumped him when I turned around.

I always stand at least a foot behind the person in front of me. I don't know what the deal was with this guy, but it wasnt the first time this happened. Some people just really, really stand too close.

Anyone have this happen to them?
Click to expand...
You need to learn from this violent unsung hero.

The land whale kept getting close to the guy and even bumped to him a few times. He then filled the checkout line with shopping carts

grocery-cart-throwing-cart.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,469
Messages
55,562,178
Members
174,820
Latest member
GringoRonin

Share this page

Back
Top