People who stand too close to you in line at the store

So I was at the local convenience store/gas station. Ran in quick to grab a drink after I got some gas.



While I'm at the counter and the guy is ringing me up, I feel breathe against my neck. Very warm, sticky feeling breath. I think I felt some spit too. Mouth breather.



I do a spin around and some crackhead looking dude is literally standing about 2 inches behind me, slightly to the right. Breathing heavy with body language that indicated he was in a rush and had 0 patience. He was so close I almost bumped him when I turned around.



I always stand at least a foot behind the person in front of me. I don't know what the deal was with this guy, but it wasnt the first time this happened. Some people just really, really stand too close.



Anyone have this happen to them?