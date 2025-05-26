People who should be MUCH richer than they are?

Streeter
Mar 28, 2016
22,344
14,677
Who you got here?
My first thought is Tim-Berners Lee. Inventor of WWW and HTTP. Basically the inventor of internet people use.
I think I read hes worth as low as 10 mil ........ there's Youtubers and Only fans "models" that make that in a few months. Just nuts that a person who did so much to change the face of the planet is worth so little comparatively to others.
