People who posts pictures of their kids in forums

Nov 2, 2024
5,409
2,750
One of my few pet peeves is with people posting photos of their kids in forums. Especially kids who never had the ability to give their premission to do so. I've always felt it's moronic and distasteful. I know the intention is good, but that's my response.

How do you guys feel about it? Been a while since I discussed it but I recall getting support in my view.
 
Also, I can't confront them with it. I want to ask them what the fuck they're doing. There's a mix of emotions. Lots of dimensions to this. So I just close the page and shut up.
 
Permission is a forgotten language to the younger generation regarding social media.

I can’t stand when people post their ultrasound pics, those children never had a say..
 
Not sure about other sites... but here you catch dubs or the ban hating on someone's kids.
 
syct23 said:
Permission is a forgotten language to the younger generation regarding social media.

I can’t stand when people post their ultrasound pics, those children never had a say..
These are not young parents that Ive seen. And they even put them in their avatars in some forum.
 
Intermission said:
These are not young parents that Ive seen. And they even put them in their avatars in some forum.
They're proud of their family and they have nothing to hide. This is kind of ironic coming from you because you post 2 second karate clips of yourself in a dark room. What do you have to hide?
 
buttcrack said:
They're proud of their family and they have nothing to hide. This is kind of ironic coming from you because you post 2 second karate clips of yourself in a dark room. What do you have to hide?
I know why they're doing it.
 
Never posted photos on any forum & only time ive posted or had pictures of my kid on any social media is based on occasions, not based on clout or parents that are exploiting their children like that father exploiting his son, “Baby Gronk”. That’s disgusting.

My child’s mother often posts photos of them together at the beach Surfing and what not, it doesn’t bother me much as it’s innocent and hasn’t got out of hand.
 
