People who posts pictures of their kids in forums

Intermission
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 5,409
- Reaction score
- 2,750
One of my few pet peeves is with people posting photos of their kids in forums. Especially kids who never had the ability to give their premission to do so. I've always felt it's moronic and distasteful. I know the intention is good, but that's my response.
How do you guys feel about it? Been a while since I discussed it but I recall getting support in my view.
How do you guys feel about it? Been a while since I discussed it but I recall getting support in my view.