People who claim MMA math don’t work, don’t understand statistics and uncertainty in sports

What I have often noticed for people who claim “MMA math don’t work” they use exceptions and a single false incidence to show why MMA math is false.



That misses the whole point, the standard of any predictive measure can’t be certainty in sports because there are no analysis that predicts with 100 certainty.



However MMA math can definitively be a statistical predictive factor.



If fighter A beats fighter B and fighter B beats fighter C.



How accurate is the statement fighter A will beat fighter C?



It will be more likely correct than not if this is the only information you know. The probability gets even greater if we increase the wins and losses.



Such as if fighter A beats B, C, D, E, and F

And fighter G lost to B, C, D, E and F



I can say with a high degree of confidence (not 100%) that A will beat G.



Can fighter G have a style that beats fighter A, of course, but it is unlikely given the MMA math.



MMA math isn’t meant to prove anything to 100% certainty and nothing can ever do that in sports… but it is a valuable predictive tool.



If you want to claim MMA math doesn’t work because it doesn’t always work, then predicting anything in sports is pointless, nothing always work.