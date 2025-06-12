People who can give a joke but can’t take one

MC Paul Barman
A little frustrating: a bunch of the sales guys (and gal) were meeting at a restaurant/bar this past Saturday to meet up with a new director.
Kind of cool, he flies into Minneapolis just to meet with us. I’m the last one to get there and I see them all joking around at their table.
As I walk up, the one guy I didn’t recognize (who I knew to be the new director) slaps my shoulder, squeezes my trap, and says “now here’s a guy who knows what type of drink to get!”.
Uhhhh… pal, you know nothing about me. Also, director or not, no need to paw away at my shoulder.
So I reply (clearly joking around):
“well here’s a guy who probably needs to take a shower after every visit to the toilet.”
The mood IMMEDIATELY dies.
All fun and games when he makes me out to be a lush, all grim and serious when I play along. Sure.
So, now I get to find out if I’m even going to get my advancement to a bigger commercial market. My manager won’t even look at me when I see him in the office.
Any similar stories??
