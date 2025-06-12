People who can give a joke but can’t take one

A little frustrating: a bunch of the sales guys (and gal) were meeting at a restaurant/bar this past Saturday to meet up with a new director.

Kind of cool, he flies into Minneapolis just to meet with us. I’m the last one to get there and I see them all joking around at their table.



As I walk up, the one guy I didn’t recognize (who I knew to be the new director) slaps my shoulder, squeezes my trap, and says “now here’s a guy who knows what type of drink to get!”.



Uhhhh… pal, you know nothing about me. Also, director or not, no need to paw away at my shoulder.



So I reply (clearly joking around):

“well here’s a guy who probably needs to take a shower after every visit to the toilet.”





The mood IMMEDIATELY dies.



All fun and games when he makes me out to be a lush, all grim and serious when I play along. Sure.

So, now I get to find out if I’m even going to get my advancement to a bigger commercial market. My manager won’t even look at me when I see him in the office.





Any similar stories??
 
Before I read your fancy pants little story there, I thought to myself "I've seen enough of this guys posts to know that he aint got no fucking sense of humor"

Story read
Suspicions confirmed
Case closed
 
you sound like an old cranky guy from the midwest.
 
I think he meant it as a compliment.
 
youre-fucking-fired-kelly-reilly.gif
 
Should havejust said you were a recovering alcoholic, Same result, except then you don't sound defensive with a terrible "joke"
 
You shouldve hit him with the George Constanza
"The Jerk store called and they are all out of you."
 
