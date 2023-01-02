People who bring dogs to public indoor places

SSgt Dickweed
Fuck you.
The only dogs that should be allowed indoors should be police dogs, not your extensions of your frail egos. I don't care if you spend your kids' college tuition on their diapers, dogs were bred to be outdoors or inside your private homes.
B-b-but I treat them like members of my family.
