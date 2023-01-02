People who bring dogs to public indoor places

Fuck you.



The only dogs that should be allowed indoors should be police dogs, not your extensions of your frail egos. I don't care if you spend your kids' college tuition on their diapers, dogs were bred to be outdoors or inside your private homes.

B-b-but I treat them like members of my family.

It is kinda weird when dog owners want to bring in the dogs into places they are not suppose to be. Like cafes, Restaurants or supermarkets. They are also hostile to rodents. I wouldnt call it a tried genocide but they are certainly about to do something.
 
Im with you. Not a fan of dogs in indoor public places. Some people can't seem to help themselves though. Just last year I remember some lady tried getting away with having her toy dog tucked away in a movie theatre. We heard a couple barks and 2 of us got up to complain right away, lol. Lady put up a fuss like she did nothing wrong.
 
The walmart I go to is always full of old people w/ they're dogs I'm like wtf
If I have a cat. I would bring him around in one of those see through bookbags
 
American dog culture is bordering insanity... I say this without an inkling of hyperbolism.

Many Americans are accustomed to it, so we (I use that term generally) aren't aware of how insane we are. It's similar to how someone with a smelly house doesn't realize their house smells.
 
Good job. I mean in general, most people are waiting for someone else to do something or to speak up. A true man takes the lead.
 
There are other legit service dogs like for the blind or people with seizures. But yeah it’s gotten out of hand with the “emotional support” animals.

I love my dogs but they don’t get to go to restaurants ffs lol
 
True, I missed this in the OP. Those dogs and police dogs are true heroes. The rest can fuck off.
 
I'd do the same I'd be pissed. What did she say when they told her her dog needs a ticket?
 
I agree for the most part. The problem is that here in America, most people are incredibly stupid. So they will bring their untrained pit bulls, Rottweilers, and other vicious dogs into a place that allows it, and their dogs will kill other dogs.
 
