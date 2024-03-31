Of course not thinking about politics and the terrible things that go on feels way more relaxing because it is overwhelming but I think the best antidote to that feeling of helplessness is not retreat or withdrawal but engagement.

The way I feel is that at least being somewhat politically active, you are doing something to improve those things that are so painful to focus on. ofc politics doesn’t have to be your whole life, but just a little; one honest conversation here and there, might make an impact.

Believe it or not I know several posters well who, after genuine discussion, really came around to more compassionate points of view than they had, on stuff like feminism, race, poverty, LGBT issues. It’s not all just hate.

It is true that a lot of opinions in The War Room aren't that well thought-out, but being friendly + real discussion in which people aren't defensive could lead to productive discussions.

yes, most of the characters in the War Room hold terrible, indefensible positions, that deep down they know they can't defend but I still think it's important we talk about it.