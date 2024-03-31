Social people who avoid The War Room.. why?

KOPPE

KOPPE

@red
Joined
Oct 4, 2020
Messages
7,910
Reaction score
17,068
Of course not thinking about politics and the terrible things that go on feels way more relaxing because it is overwhelming but I think the best antidote to that feeling of helplessness is not retreat or withdrawal but engagement.
The way I feel is that at least being somewhat politically active, you are doing something to improve those things that are so painful to focus on. ofc politics doesn’t have to be your whole life, but just a little; one honest conversation here and there, might make an impact.
Believe it or not I know several posters well who, after genuine discussion, really came around to more compassionate points of view than they had, on stuff like feminism, race, poverty, LGBT issues. It’s not all just hate.
It is true that a lot of opinions in The War Room aren't that well thought-out, but being friendly + real discussion in which people aren't defensive could lead to productive discussions.
yes, most of the characters in the War Room hold terrible, indefensible positions, that deep down they know they can't defend but I still think it's important we talk about it.
 
KOPPE said:
yes, most of the characters in the War Room hold terrible, indefensible positions, that deep down they know they can't defend but I still think it's important we talk about it.
Click to expand...
played-yourself-dj-khaled.gif
 
KOPPE said:
Of course not thinking about politics and the terrible things that go on feels way more relaxing because it is overwhelming but I think the best antidote to that feeling of helplessness is not retreat or withdrawal but engagement.
The way I feel is that at least being somewhat politically active, you are doing something to improve those things that are so painful to focus on. ofc politics doesn’t have to be your whole life, but just a little; one honest conversation here and there, might make an impact.
Believe it or not I know several posters well who, after genuine discussion, really came around to more compassionate points of view than they had, on stuff like feminism, race, poverty, LGBT issues. It’s not all just hate.
It is true that a lot of opinions in The War Room aren't that well thought-out, but being friendly + real discussion in which people aren't defensive could lead to productive discussions.
yes, most of the characters in the War Room hold terrible, indefensible positions, that deep down they know they can't defend but I still think it's important we talk about it.
Click to expand...
Can you give some examples? Don't need to name names but if you have some recent examples of folks who changed their views I'd like to know, cuz I hang out in the War Room and I haven't seen that.

I changed my stance on voter ID after soemone gave me a through explanation on why they are against it. I even admitted someone opened my eyes. But again, that kind of thing is rare..

I am actually taking a break from WR cuz there are some topics that people simply do not budge on no matter how many facts you throw their way. Their is a LOT of dishonest discussion over there. There's also selective overreactions to crimes, specifically to the ones immigrants commit..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
The War Room is close to overtaking Mayberry as the second largest subforum
5 6 7
Replies
131
Views
4K
My Spot
My Spot

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,032
Messages
55,326,434
Members
174,735
Latest member
sailortammy

Share this page

Back
Top