People who are always late - why?

ThaiSexPills
Chama
@red
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2015
- Messages
- 7,953
- Reaction score
- 14,017
I don’t understand it, I really don’t. Leave earlier, try harder to be more prepared. Make an effort!
I have a guy who works for me who is a great guy and a really skilled tradesman but holy shit he’s always 15 minutes late for everything. I don’t understand it, I really don’t. Why? Why can you not prioritize being on time?
I have a guy who works for me who is a great guy and a really skilled tradesman but holy shit he’s always 15 minutes late for everything. I don’t understand it, I really don’t. Why? Why can you not prioritize being on time?