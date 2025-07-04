People who are always late - why?

ThaiSexPills

ThaiSexPills

Chama
@red
Joined
Aug 27, 2015
Messages
7,953
Reaction score
14,017
I don’t understand it, I really don’t. Leave earlier, try harder to be more prepared. Make an effort!

I have a guy who works for me who is a great guy and a really skilled tradesman but holy shit he’s always 15 minutes late for everything. I don’t understand it, I really don’t. Why? Why can you not prioritize being on time?
 
Im perpetually early but i read an article saying it has something to do with the way they manage blocks of time. I think it said they think in larger blocks of time and it leads to them being less accurate or some shit. It sounded like bullshit then and it sounds like it as i type it now.
 
I used to be consistently late for work earlier in my career. It wasn't something I meant to do. I just wasn't a morning person and tended to stay up late. I always felt like I could use an extra 5-10 min of extra sleep and always ended up cutting it close in the morning. That extra 10-15 minutes was the difference between brushing, showering or eating breakfast. I always skipped breakfast to make some time back. The sense of urgency just wasn't there until I would actually get in the car and start driving.
 
I’m horrible with this. I feel like even when I get ready early, somehow I still end up in a rush. It doesn’t even make sense. Then when I get ready really really early, everything goes so smooth I end up 45 minutes early. It’s like there is no in between for me.
And I’m not always late. But I feel like I’m almost always almost late.
 
The opening commute scene in Office Space was so eerily relatable as was the Matrix scene of the boss speaking to Mr. Anderson about being late. I was always using the side door so "Lumberg wouldn't see me" and similar tricks. The energy and stress involved in being somewhere by an exact time felt like a prison.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
I don’t understand it, I really don’t. Leave earlier, try harder to be more prepared. Make an effort!

I have a guy who works for me who is a great guy and a really skilled tradesman but holy shit he’s always 15 minutes late for everything. I don’t understand it, I really don’t. Why? Why can you not prioritize being on time?
Click to expand...
If he's a good employee maybe you could sort of overlook it, but ensure that he makes up the time by staying late?
 
It’s called a lack of respect for others and their time. People who lacked proper upbringing typically show this kind of disrespect.

Im at least 5-10 early for any engagement. 20 mins early to work each day. It isn’t difficult at all. Laziness and selfishness is what it comes down to.
 
Natural Order said:
It’s called a lack of respect for others and their time. People who lacked proper upbringing typically show this kind of disrespect.

Im at least 5-10 early for any engagement. 20 mins early to work each day. It isn’t difficult at all. Laziness and selfishness is what it comes down to.
Click to expand...
The 20 min adds up to a shit load of unpaid OT a year
 
frankmorris1 said:
The 20 min adds up to a shit load of unpaid OT a year
Click to expand...
Sorry, should have clarified i do get paid OT for those, im working as soon as I arrive. Not only do I have the benefit of being a normal employee and looking great to the boss, i get around 120 extra hours a year of OT.

20 could be viewed as excessive for some jobs but god damn don’t show up right on the minute and still need another 10 to get ready to start.
 
Natural Order said:
Sorry, should have clarified i do get paid OT for those, im working as soon as I arrive. Not only do I have the benefit of being a normal employee and looking great to the boss, i get around 120 extra hours a year of OT.

20 could be viewed as excessive for some jobs but god damn don’t show up right on the minute and still need another 10 to get ready to start.
Click to expand...
Ok at least you get paid for it. But for a salaried employee that works 9-5, there's no point to do that. Also if you're early, it's not like they let you leave early either
 
For work don't care really, but when it's a social engagement or the like, it's infuriating and an insult.

Currently living in a friends place for a bit. Arranged to meet outside her place at 4pm to pay some bills. Got there at 3.55pm. She still didn't turn up at 4.05pm so called her. Said she was getting her hair cut and asked me to come to the salon 1km away. Was like 37/98 degrees outside too.

I'm not paying rent so can't really act angry but still......
 
ThaiSexPills said:
I don’t understand it, I really don’t. Leave earlier, try harder to be more prepared. Make an effort!

I have a guy who works for me who is a great guy and a really skilled tradesman but holy shit he’s always 15 minutes late for everything. I don’t understand it, I really don’t. Why? Why can you not prioritize being on time?
Click to expand...
I just see it as plain disrespect and I've lost patience with it by now. I go the fuck off when it happens now. If they treated everyone in their lives like that they wouldn't be able to function so don't treat me like that. Then they got the nerve to be made at me when they blew me off two times or didn't have their shit together, ya, i'm an asshole and people made me this way.
 
Natural Order said:
It’s called a lack of respect for others and their time. People who lacked proper upbringing typically show this kind of disrespect.

Im at least 5-10 early for any engagement. 20 mins early to work each day. It isn’t difficult at all. Laziness and selfishness is what it comes down to.
Click to expand...
not hard in 95 percent of the cases, of course there could be a maniac or wreck on the highway who shuts it down or a flat tire but if that happens it wasn't because I didn't do my part, I almost always do so when it's not reciprocated it's disrespectful.

I just stop tolerating it and when people actually do need me they suffer because their inconsiderate fucks.
 
BB in Crazy!!!! said:
I’m horrible with this. I feel like even when I get ready early, somehow I still end up in a rush. It doesn’t even make sense. Then when I get ready really really early, everything goes so smooth I end up 45 minutes early. It’s like there is no in between for me.
And I’m not always late. But I feel like I’m almost always almost late.
Click to expand...
That’s just your service still ingrained in you lol.
Our 1st sgt used to say if you’re on time and not early you’re late.
<JagsKiddingMe>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,263
Messages
57,519,577
Members
175,735
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top