What are some political alignments that seen like they should be the opposite?
For example, liberals should be on the side of Israel, since that country is more supportive of women's rights and more tolerant of LGBTQ people. Yet they side with anyone who hates Israel which often puts them in bed with countries that treat women and gay people horribly.
Republicans should love illegals from Mexico because they provide cheap labor for farms and other businesses.
And illegals from Mexico should be Republicans because the majority are religious Catholics that believe in traditional family values.
What other examples are there of people who should align with the other side based on their own beliefs?
