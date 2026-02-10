There's definitely some some baffling ones with how the two parties fell on issues and then entrenched



Republicans- Pro gun rights because 2nd amendment but then the quickest ones to say "just follow the law and you won't get shot" and think federal gov can overrule states anytime they want.



Flip coin- dems very against a powerful government, but want gun ownership restricted to only for hunting purposes?



Muslims ended up on the side of dems because of Repubs racism, but the women's rights issue on the dems side with the coalition they have has made that an elephant in the room.



Right really should be for cheap labor done by illegals with no protections or benefits, and the social aspect of the Catholicism makes them for that as well. Republicans got a taste of what victory in latino voting circles then look like in 2024 then threw that in the trash with a crackdown on anyone who *might* be illegal. Not sure why they wouldn't want to keep that voter bloc growing.