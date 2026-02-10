  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What are some political alignments that seen like they should be the opposite?

For example, liberals should be on the side of Israel, since that country is more supportive of women's rights and more tolerant of LGBTQ people. Yet they side with anyone who hates Israel which often puts them in bed with countries that treat women and gay people horribly.

Republicans should love illegals from Mexico because they provide cheap labor for farms and other businesses.

And illegals from Mexico should be Republicans because the majority are religious Catholics that believe in traditional family values.

What other examples are there of people who should align with the other side based on their own beliefs?
 
What, like, working class MAGA voters shouldn't vote for the republicans because the republicans have 0 respect for them, hold them in secret contempt that often oozes through in their messaging, and merely rely on tweaking their prejudices whilst pandering to their exact polar opposites on the spectrum of society, whilst enabling corporations to screw them over and over again

Veterans shouldn't vote for Republicans for similar reasons, maybe, given that VA funding is almost always slashed by the same people who send the poor off to get maimed on behalf of Big Oil and return to little more than neglect at best and abandonment at worst
 
I do find it really odd that the left sides with anyone who hates Israel which often puts them in bed with countries that treat women and gay people horribly.

I disagree that Republicans should like illegals. Republicans should not like illegals, because they prefer law and order and a country with borders. However, they should like legal Mexican immigrants.

I agree that you would think Mexicans should be republicans. In general I stereotype Mexicans as hard working Catholics not looking for a handout. I would think this would make them Republicans.
 
Many issues are far too complex to just be left vs right or democrat vs republican..

its sad that soo many in the US don't see that.. I loathe the 2 party system
 
Every side should be against social media, the way its currently constructed. Its an open society killer.
 
Lefties - Women's rights

Righties - State rights

Very flexible on those once core beliefs, depending on the situation.
 
The left should not be on the side of Israel. Don't be fucking absurd.

The left however should be anti-Islam in the West, for obvious reasons.
 
Anyone who is not demanding that their government investigate the Esptein files and punishment ALL guilty parties is on the wrong side of everything.

Mandelson and Andrew should be in jail from our lot.
 
Siver! said:
Anyone who is not demanding that their government investigate the Esptein files and punishment ALL guilty parties is on the wrong side of everything.

Mandelson and Andrew should be in jail from our lot.
Click to expand...
Anything that leads to the entire political system/political class being thoroughly raked over the coals in full view of the public gets a 100% thumbs up vote for me
 
Many liberals identify with groups that have an image of being weak (women), defeated (native Americans), repellent (homosexuals) or otherwise inferior. The liberals themselves feel that these groups are inferior. They would never admit to you that they have such feelings, but it is because they do see these groups as inferior that they identify with their problems.
 
There's definitely some some baffling ones with how the two parties fell on issues and then entrenched

Republicans- Pro gun rights because 2nd amendment but then the quickest ones to say "just follow the law and you won't get shot" and think federal gov can overrule states anytime they want.

Flip coin- dems very against a powerful government, but want gun ownership restricted to only for hunting purposes?

Muslims ended up on the side of dems because of Repubs racism, but the women's rights issue on the dems side with the coalition they have has made that an elephant in the room.

Right really should be for cheap labor done by illegals with no protections or benefits, and the social aspect of the Catholicism makes them for that as well. Republicans got a taste of what victory in latino voting circles then look like in 2024 then threw that in the trash with a crackdown on anyone who *might* be illegal. Not sure why they wouldn't want to keep that voter bloc growing.
 
