People talking about 12-6 elbow legalization but grounded opponent hand touching is over

More knees to the head <{JustBleed}>

Better be FULLY grounded babyboi. Hands and feet being grounded will no longer matter. NO MORE playing the game of putting your hand on the ground to exploit dumbass rules.

1730258424132.png




NO MORE OF THIS BULLSHIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

VoeeWSBicr_h_x7RG6pmJNO47HiyuFgph2l2avlHQpzsjp7xVS8u3dM6NilWe7uH9-29JLWxvBRetx3fZvnJ7A.gif


NO LONGER A DQ OR NC

<{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}>
 
Man, Teh Chris is gonna get beat so bad with these two new rules

maxresdefault.jpg


hi-res-b943076093e5a180125e7ae325805d8e_crop_north.jpg
 
