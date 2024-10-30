People talking about 12-6 elbow legalization but grounded opponent hand touching is over

ExitLUPin
More knees to the head
Better be FULLY grounded babyboi. Hands and feet being grounded will no longer matter. NO MORE playing the game of putting your hand on the ground to exploit dumbass rules.
NO MORE OF THIS BULLSHIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
NO LONGER A DQ OR NC
Huge deal.
NO MORE OF THIS BULLSHIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
Yes, but that's a much more disadvantaged position than hands and feet.1 knee down will be the go to stalling tactics now