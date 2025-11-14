People sleep on shoulder day…

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
2,125
Reaction score
1,687
Based my gym buddies.. my trainer etc

Usually what I see is one push day (bench).. one pull day and 2 leg days

It’s called hitting the big 3. I respect it

But if you’re going for aesthetics.. a chest heavy push day is not cutting it

No you gotta blast shoulders. Adding some shoulder raises on bench day don’t cut it

Dumb bell press 10-20 reps. Like 6 sets… farmers walk… shrugs.. 6 sets of shoulder raise

when I was focused on shoulders I was getting cat called like a motherfucker

“Mhmmm.. that’s what I’m taln bout”

Am I looking to fuck a 60 year old black woman outside dollar tree? No but that’s besides the point.

Once I bench 9 reps 275… I’m switching to Pull legs push (bench) push (shoulders).
 
Last edited:
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Based my gym buddies.. my trainer etc

Usually what I see is one push day (bench).. one pull day and 2 leg days

It’s called hitting the big 3. All respect.. all power to ya

But if you’re going for aesthetics.. a chest heavy push day is not cutting it

No you gotta blast shoulders. Adding some shoulder raises on bench day don’t cut it

Dumb bell press 10-20 reps. Like 6 sets… farmers walk… shrugs.. 6 sets of shoulder raise

when I was focused on shoulders I was getting cat called like a motherfucker

“Mhmmm.. that’s what I’m taln bout”

Am I looking to fuck a 60 year old black woman outside dollar tree? No but that’s besides the point.

Once I bench 9 reps 275… I’m switching to Pull legs push (bench) push (shoulders).
Click to expand...


No one is saying you shouldn't do vertical pressing. You absolutely should. It should be core of your training.

But remember there's such a thing as specificity. You are a bodybuilder but many people who train are not. They are not overly concerned about building boulder shoulders. They want to perform well in whatever sport or activity. I personally struggle to recover from two heavy weekly pressing movements. I could drop the intensity but then I'd feel like I am wasting a workout. Right now I am focusing on bench but I could switch over to overhead press. It would probably even allow me to do lighter bench accessory or assistance movements which I can't do the other way around.

This is how I know you're not Hanma's or Trabaho's alt. They would already have a thread in OT "how I seduced a black granny with my boulder shoulders and the way she rocked my world".
 
Usually incorporate shoulders into a second press day with incline dumbbells.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Based my gym buddies.. my trainer etc

Usually what I see is one push day (bench).. one pull day and 2 leg days

It’s called hitting the big 3. All respect.. all power to ya

But if you’re going for aesthetics.. a chest heavy push day is not cutting it

No you gotta blast shoulders. Adding some shoulder raises on bench day don’t cut it

Dumb bell press 10-20 reps. Like 6 sets… farmers walk… shrugs.. 6 sets of shoulder raise

when I was focused on shoulders I was getting cat called like a motherfucker

“Mhmmm.. that’s what I’m taln bout”

Am I looking to fuck a 60 year old black woman outside dollar tree? No but that’s besides the point.

Once I bench 9 reps 275… I’m switching to Pull legs push (bench) push (shoulders).
Click to expand...

Everyone knows it's all about the rear delts for shoulders. Facepulls, rows, raises etc.
 
DEVILsSON said:
No one is saying you shouldn't do vertical pressing. You absolutely should. It should be core of your training.

But remember there's such a thing as specificity. You are a bodybuilder but many people who train are not. They are not overly concerned about building boulder shoulders. They want to perform well in whatever sport or activity. I personally struggle to recover from two heavy weekly pressing movements. I could drop the intensity but then I'd feel like I am wasting a workout. Right now I am focusing on bench but I could switch over to overhead press. It would probably even allow me to do lighter bench accessory or assistance movements which I can't do the other way around.

This is how I know you're not Hanma's or Trabaho's alt. They would already have a thread in OT "how I seduced a black granny with my boulder shoulders and the way she rocked my world".
Click to expand...
Yeah to be clear I’m speaking to intermediate lifters. I’m not qualified to give advice to someone like you

I’m speaking for the average gym dude who wants to be strong and look big..

Those dudes are gonna run the same bench heavy splits for years. And I’m confident it’s the same crowd that says shit like “women don’t like guys that are too jacked”

That’s my argument
 
DEVILsSON said:
No one is saying you shouldn't do vertical pressing. You absolutely should. It should be core of your training.

But remember there's such a thing as specificity. You are a bodybuilder but many people who train are not. They are not overly concerned about building boulder shoulders. They want to perform well in whatever sport or activity. I personally struggle to recover from two heavy weekly pressing movements. I could drop the intensity but then I'd feel like I am wasting a workout. Right now I am focusing on bench but I could switch over to overhead press. It would probably even allow me to do lighter bench accessory or assistance movements which I can't do the other way around.

This is how I know you're not Hanma's or Trabaho's alt. They would already have a thread in OT "how I seduced a black granny with my boulder shoulders and the way she rocked my world".
Click to expand...
Also.. one of the reasons OHP is taxing is the psychotic ROM. You can’t do that shit every week for years and not destroy your shoulders

But if you go down to your chin.. it’s a safe comfortable lift. And then go below chin for PRs
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Also.. one of the reasons OHP is taxing is the psychotic ROM. You can’t do that shit every week for years and not destroy your shoulders

But if you go down to your chin.. it’s a safe comfortable lift. And then go below chin for PRs
Click to expand...

Those are just excuses.

Full ROM does a better job of strengthening your joints, building muscle, reducing needlessly high loads, reducing risks of injury, etc The caveat is if you're a healthy person...obviously if you have cerebral palsy, injuries, etc then that doesn't apply. Then you work around your limitations.

You don't like full ROM because you're forced to reduce the weight. I get it, it hits our ego to use lighter weights. By all means do want you want or periodize your training so you get the best of all worlds.

There's nothing fundamentally wrong with using partial ROM. You can do 1/8 and it could make perfect sense if that's your weak/sticking point. But you shouldn't pretend you're doing X weight in the lift when you're not using the full ROM.

Lowering the bar to the chin is no different than bringing the weight down to parallel on bench or only doing bottom half like some people who pretend they do 50 reps with 225 or whatever else.

If you're a bodybuilder then it's much easier because the goal is to build muscle and you can do that with fairly light weights. Slow controlled full reps. Low intensity. Higher volume. Etc.
 
Last edited:
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Also.. one of the reasons OHP is taxing is the psychotic ROM. You can’t do that shit every week for years and not destroy your shoulders

But if you go down to your chin.. it’s a safe comfortable lift. And then go below chin for PRs
Click to expand...
Full ROM OHPs won’t destroy your shoulders lol. You could replace bench with OHP and probably nothing would happen. The reason people care about bench is mostly historical/cultural, but that’s about it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gio
DEVILsSON said:
Those are just excuses.

Full ROM does a better job of strengthening your joints, building muscle, reducing needlessly high loads, reducing risks of injury, etc The caveat is if you're a health person...obviously if you have cerebral palsy, injuries, etc then that doesn't apply. Then you work around your limitations.

You don't like full ROM because you're forced to reduce the weight. I get it, it hits our ego to use lighter weights. By all means do want you want or periodize your training so you get the best of all worlds.

There's nothing fundamentally wrong with using partial ROM. You can do 1/8 and it could make perfect sense if that's your weak/sticking point. But you shouldn't pretend you're doing X weight in the lift when you're not using the full ROM.

Lowering the bar to the chin is no different than bringing the weight down to parallel on bench or only doing bottom half like some people who pretend they do 50 reps with 225 or whatever else.

If you're a bodybuilder then it's much easier because the goal is to build muscle and you can do that with fairly light weights. Slow controlled full reps. Low intensity. Higher volume. Etc.
Click to expand...
I go an inch below chin for my OHP PR. As low as I can go without putting my shoulders at risk

It’s not an excuse.. it’s risk assessment

Lifting is a hobby for most of us.. and OHP should be a fun lift

It’s not fun if you’re being asked to hyperextend your back to turn the lift into incline so you can touch chest.

I just think that touching chest on a bench press is more intuitive.

But strict press is a challenge and those are the rules. Fair enough
 
DEVILsSON said:
Those are just excuses.

Full ROM does a better job of strengthening your joints, building muscle, reducing needlessly high loads, reducing risks of injury, etc The caveat is if you're a health person...obviously if you have cerebral palsy, injuries, etc then that doesn't apply. Then you work around your limitations.

You don't like full ROM because you're forced to reduce the weight. I get it, it hits our ego to use lighter weights. By all means do want you want or periodize your training so you get the best of all worlds.

There's nothing fundamentally wrong with using partial ROM. You can do 1/8 and it could make perfect sense if that's your weak/sticking point. But you shouldn't pretend you're doing X weight in the lift when you're not using the full ROM.

Lowering the bar to the chin is no different than bringing the weight down to parallel on bench or only doing bottom half like some people who pretend they do 50 reps with 225 or whatever else.

If you're a bodybuilder then it's much easier because the goal is to build muscle and you can do that with fairly light weights. Slow controlled full reps. Low intensity. Higher volume. Etc.
Click to expand...
At the end of the day.. I’ll post my seated OHP when I start maxing it next month. You’ll see the ROM and you can try to beat the PR if you would like..
 
Volador said:
Full ROM OHPs won’t destroy your shoulders lol. You could replace bench with OHP and probably nothing would happen. The reason people care about bench is mostly historical/cultural, but that’s about it.
Click to expand...
They’re definitely worse than benching with good form. Dude that’s like doing guilloitine presses regularly. I have a injury so I can always feel where my shoulder is more prone
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I go an inch below chin for my OHP PR. As low as I can go without putting my shoulders at risk

It’s not an excuse.. it’s risk assessment

Lifting is a hobby for most of us.. and OHP should be a fun lift

It’s not fun if you’re being asked to hyperextend your back to turn the lift into incline so you can touch chest.

I just think that touching chest on a bench press is more intuitive.

But strict press is a challenge and those are the rules. Fair enough
Click to expand...

Barring injuries, it's an issue of mobility and something you can work on.

There's absolutely nothing that forces you to do any lift or perform any lift a certain way. If that's what you like then by all means. In my opinion that's not a full lift though. Some people have pain lowering the bar all the way due to injuries or mobility issues on the bench press the same way. Something is better than nothing so if that's all you can do then that's fine. However if you can do full ROM with lighter weight then that's indicative it's not a mobility issue but simply using too much weight.
 
Last edited:
DEVILsSON said:
Barring injuries, it's an issue of mobility and something you can work on.

There's absolutely nothing that forces you to do any lift or perform any lift a certain way. If that's what you like then by all means. In my opinion that's not a full lift though. Some people have pain lowering the bar all the way due to injuries or mobility issues on the bench press the same way. Something is better than nothing so if that's all you can do then that's fine. However if you can do full ROM with lighter weight then that's indicative it's not an issue mobility but simply using too much weight.
Click to expand...
I can’t do full rom with an empty barbell

Combination of stiff shoulders and not being able to arch my back enough
 
Shoulders are among the most important muscles for strength sports, combat sports and aesthetics no idea why there not emphasized on
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gio
Traps don't count as shoulders

For aesthetics yeah you can have some 4-5 day split.

I wanna be athletic I sort of do push pull legs but each gym workout has whole body and cardio excercises.

Farmer walks are very good in general for fitness too. I should do them with kettbells.

Shoulder day with traps sounds like a quick workout. Add in abs and it could fill up 1 hour. Bit of warm up or cardio.

Bodybuilding is different. Doing one muslce for 40 minutes is really straining on it.
 
Trabaho said:
Traps don't count as shoulders

For aesthetics yeah you can have some 4-5 day split.

I wanna be athletic I sort of do push pull legs but each gym workout has whole body and cardio excercises.

Farmer walks are very good in general for fitness too. I should do them with kettbells.

Shoulder day with traps sounds like a quick workout. Add in abs and it could fill up 1 hour. Bit of warm up or cardio.

Bodybuilding is different. Doing one muslce for 40 minutes is really straining on it.
Click to expand...
Shoulder and arms with abs or quads in between

No one said traps count as shoulders. Your last point “doing one muscle for 40 minutes” is exactly why you add traps with shoulders

And when you lead with overhead work.. then hit the shrugs.. they will hit the delts almost as much as the traps
 
godhatesacoward said:
Shoulders are among the most important muscles for strength sports, combat sports and aesthetics no idea why there not emphasized on
Click to expand...
A lot of strength sports and combat ones don’t need to specifically do that bc shoulders are usually incorporated anyways with compound movements and motions .

I’ve never worked out my shoulders specifically in decades I’ve mainly done static training and bag workouts I’ve never went out my way to do all these sets of this and that , the other methods work but I get my shoulders from just what’s needed in my own way , doing other things would be counterproductive I think that’s why it’s not that important in those areas you mentioned .
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Am I looking to fuck a 60 year old black woman outside dollar tree?
Click to expand...
Send pics?

IMO you are talkin bout far too much volume, both reps and sets but you got great delts and bodybuilding being highly individual if I were you I'd keep doing whatever feels right. I just think you could get there a more economical way.

Mind you one of my very fav things to do in the gym is "run the rack" side laterals, every set of DB's from empty hands then 3's - 30/35+ for 10 reps then every set back down to empty hands nonstop as possible. That can be 200+ reps. Crazy pump obviously.
One way that is really fun is with a a partner, one guy starts and then when he hits 3 or 4 sets the second guy starts and tries to catch him. Works really good if their is a difference in strength too.
One buddy I do these with is a tall 270lb monster. We've had some funny experiences where somebody comes along near the end and we are struggling with like the 7.5 lb db's or even empty hands.
 
1rawdog said:
Send pics?

IMO you are talkin bout far too much volume, both reps and sets but you got great delts and bodybuilding being highly individual if I were you I'd keep doing whatever feels right. I just think you could get there a more economical way.

Mind you one of my very fav things to do in the gym is "run the rack" side laterals, every set of DB's from empty hands then 3's - 30/35+ for 10 reps then every set back down to empty hands nonstop as possible. That can be 200+ reps. Crazy pump obviously.
One way that is really fun is with a a partner, one guy starts and then when he hits 3 or 4 sets the second guy starts and tries to catch him. Works really good if their is a difference in strength too.
One buddy I do these with is a tall 270lb monster. We've had some funny experiences where somebody comes along near the end and we are struggling with like the 7.5 lb db's or even empty hands.
Click to expand...
Yeah I don’t do that much volume anymore, but I’m not working on shoulders

Is 6 and 6 with farmers walk too much volume? Maybe a tad.

Anyways.. I got combining shoulders and traps from a program. I always thought it’s crazy people don’t do it like that. You
need some heavy trap work for shoulder day to feel like a real workout.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Pain/Rehab Rear delt/scapular getting increasingly fatigued..
Replies
5
Views
172
Fahcough
Fahcough

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,707
Messages
58,455,150
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top