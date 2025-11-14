People sleep on shoulder day…

Those are just excuses.



Full ROM does a better job of strengthening your joints, building muscle, reducing needlessly high loads, reducing risks of injury, etc The caveat is if you're a health person...obviously if you have cerebral palsy, injuries, etc then that doesn't apply. Then you work around your limitations.



You don't like full ROM because you're forced to reduce the weight. I get it, it hits our ego to use lighter weights. By all means do want you want or periodize your training so you get the best of all worlds.



There's nothing fundamentally wrong with using partial ROM. You can do 1/8 and it could make perfect sense if that's your weak/sticking point. But you shouldn't pretend you're doing X weight in the lift when you're not using the full ROM.



Lowering the bar to the chin is no different than bringing the weight down to parallel on bench or only doing bottom half like some people who pretend they do 50 reps with 225 or whatever else.



If you're a bodybuilder then it's much easier because the goal is to build muscle and you can do that with fairly light weights. Slow controlled full reps. Low intensity. Higher volume. Etc.