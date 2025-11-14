People sleep on shoulder day…

BroScienceTalkatWork
Based my gym buddies.. my trainer etc
Usually what I see is one push day (bench).. one pull day and 2 leg days
It’s called hitting the big 3. I respect it
But if you’re going for aesthetics.. a chest heavy push day is not cutting it
No you gotta blast shoulders. Adding some shoulder raises on bench day don’t cut it
Dumb bell press 10-20 reps. Like 6 sets… farmers walk… shrugs.. 6 sets of shoulder raise
when I was focused on shoulders I was getting cat called like a motherfucker
“Mhmmm.. that’s what I’m taln bout”
Am I looking to fuck a 60 year old black woman outside dollar tree? No but that’s besides the point.
Once I bench 9 reps 275… I’m switching to Pull legs push (bench) push (shoulders).
