People shitting on Ankalaev for only wanting to fight for THE TITLE in Abu Dhabi...

He wants to fight Pereira only in Abu Dhabi not because he is afraid of him, but because that's where he is the most famous and where he can draw the most. He has fought a lot outside of Abu Dhabi, but this is a special occasion, on a PPV, for the title itself, so of course you want to fight where you are the most famous on such occasion.



Pereira is famous and can draw EVERYWHERE all over the globe, so he should have no problem fighting in Abu Dhabi if he was as brave as his fans claim. Nobody knows Ankalaev in USA or Brazil, so why should they fight there?