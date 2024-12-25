I just rewatched the highlights from GSP during his reign.



The guy was very advanced on his time, seeing theses from the 2000s really hit me hard to see at what point george was so good.



There is no way i would put Usman over GSP. Usman never faced the adversity of GSP opponents.



Fitch, shield, Koscheck, Diaz , Condit. were serious threats, they are all above for example a mere mid-fighter like Masvidal.