People saying Burns is old now when his WW wins were 40yo Maia, 40yo TWood, 40yo Wonderman, journeyman Magny and 40yo Jorge

Truth is Burns was top 5 in one of the worst eras of the division. A journeyman LW moves up and beats washed WWs and people think he's this elite WW. No look at his wins.....

Loses to

Khamzat
Belal
Jack
Brady
Morales

Actually strong primed WWs. Burns was a top WW in the WOAT Kamaru and Colby era nothing more. Now that the division has gotten strong talent the last few years he can no longer compete at the top.
 
+1
 
I agree that Burns is a pretty cool fighter, if that's what TS is trying to say. If not, I don't care either...
 
I've being working on a piece about this.


Hear it is


In the UFC, stardom isn’t permanent—it’s an asset. Fighters aren’t just athletes; they’re investments. And like any good business, the UFC knows how to leverage their stars for maximum return—even if that means burning through them when the time is right.

It’s not a conspiracy. It’s a pattern. And if you follow the matchups, it becomes crystal clear: once a fighter reaches a certain level of fame, the UFC matches them against other known names to keep the value cycle spinning.

Until it stops. Then they feed them to the next generation.

The Lifecycle of a UFC Star

  1. They build you.
    • They invest promo time, media exposure, highlight reels, and narrative around your rise.
    • They pair you with favorable matchups to build momentum.
  2. They cash you in.
    • Once you’ve reached peak marketability, you start facing other stars. It’s all about name vs. name.
    • Think: Masvidal vs. Diaz. Chandler vs. Ferguson. McGregor vs. Cowboy.
    • The fights are often more about attention than rankings.
  3. They feed you forward.
    • When you’ve lost 2–3 and the shine has faded, you’re matched against the next guy they’re grooming.
    • Suddenly, you’re the gatekeeper. And when the new guy beats you, it looks like a huge win.
    • Think: Lawler to Covington. Woodley to Burns. Masvidal to Usman and potentially Shavkat.
This isn’t about competition. It’s about value extraction.

Rankings Are Tools, Not Truth

Ever notice how some fighters stay in the top 5 despite multiple losses? That’s not accidental—it’s strategic.

As long as a name holds value, it’s kept near the top to:

  • Justify big fights
  • Give up-and-comers a "ranked" scalp
  • Maintain the illusion of elite status
When it’s time to pass the torch, the rankings become a bridge—not a barrier.

The Real Game: Controlled Star Power

The UFC doesn’t want stars who outgrow the promotion.They want stars who generate money—until they don’t.

And when the ROI slows down, those same stars become launch pads for the next era of contenders.

It’s efficient. It’s profitable.And if you’re paying attention—it’s obvious.

Conclusion

Fighters rise. Fighters fall. But in the UFC system, it’s rarely by accident.

The company keeps stars at the top just long enough to squeeze out every bit of promotional return—then hands them off to a hungrier, younger fighter with just enough push behind them.

It’s not cruel. It’s not personal.

It’s business.

And the UFC runs it like a machine that never stops moving—even when the wheels fall off.
 
burt looked very very much like a Lightweight against a.... bigger than a lightweight in this fight... the 10ish inch reach diff was laughable... Dood shoulda stayed at 155
 
He's elite and well rounded, a fun fight to watch but, it's concerning that he's now getting finished instead of losing by decision.
 
So what does that make Khamzat - he went life and death with the LW Journeyman.
 
