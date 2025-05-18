People saying Burns is old now when his WW wins were 40yo Maia, 40yo TWood, 40yo Wonderman, journeyman Magny and 40yo Jorge

The Lifecycle of a UFC Star​

They build you.

They invest promo time, media exposure, highlight reels, and narrative around your rise.

They pair you with favorable matchups to build momentum. They cash you in.

Once you’ve reached peak marketability, you start facing other stars. It’s all about name vs. name.

Think: Masvidal vs. Diaz. Chandler vs. Ferguson. McGregor vs. Cowboy.

The fights are often more about attention than rankings. They feed you forward.

When you’ve lost 2–3 and the shine has faded, you’re matched against the next guy they’re grooming .

. Suddenly, you’re the gatekeeper. And when the new guy beats you, it looks like a huge win.

Think: Lawler to Covington. Woodley to Burns. Masvidal to Usman and potentially Shavkat.

Rankings Are Tools, Not Truth​

Justify big fights

Give up-and-comers a "ranked" scalp

Maintain the illusion of elite status

The Real Game: Controlled Star Power​

Conclusion​

