People saying Burns is old now when his WW wins were 40yo Maia, 40yo TWood, 40yo Wonderman, journeyman Magny and 40yo Jorge

I've being working on a piece about this.
Hear it is
In the UFC, stardom isn’t permanent—it’s an asset. Fighters aren’t just athletes; they’re investments. And like any good business, the UFC knows how to leverage their stars for maximum return
—even if that means burning through them when the time is right.
It’s not a conspiracy. It’s a pattern. And if you follow the matchups, it becomes crystal clear: once a fighter reaches a certain level of fame, the UFC matches them against other known names to keep the value cycle spinning.
Until it stops. Then they feed them to the next generation.
The Lifecycle of a UFC Star
- They build you.
- They invest promo time, media exposure, highlight reels, and narrative around your rise.
- They pair you with favorable matchups to build momentum.
- They cash you in.
- Once you’ve reached peak marketability, you start facing other stars. It’s all about name vs. name.
- Think: Masvidal vs. Diaz. Chandler vs. Ferguson. McGregor vs. Cowboy.
- The fights are often more about attention than rankings.
- They feed you forward.
- When you’ve lost 2–3 and the shine has faded, you’re matched against the next guy they’re grooming.
- Suddenly, you’re the gatekeeper. And when the new guy beats you, it looks like a huge win.
- Think: Lawler to Covington. Woodley to Burns. Masvidal to Usman and potentially Shavkat.
This isn’t about competition. It’s about value extraction.
Rankings Are Tools, Not Truth
Ever notice how some fighters stay in the top 5 despite multiple losses? That’s not accidental—it’s strategic.
As long as a name holds value, it’s kept near the top to:
- Justify big fights
- Give up-and-comers a "ranked" scalp
- Maintain the illusion of elite status
When it’s time to pass the torch, the rankings become a bridge—not a barrier.
The Real Game: Controlled Star Power
The UFC doesn’t want stars who outgrow the promotion.
They want stars who generate money—until they don’t.
And when the ROI slows down, those same stars become launch pads for the next era of contenders.
It’s efficient. It’s profitable.And if you’re paying attention—it’s obvious.
Conclusion
Fighters rise. Fighters fall. But in the UFC system, it’s rarely by accident.
The company keeps stars at the top just long enough to squeeze out every bit of promotional return
—then hands them off to a hungrier, younger fighter with just enough push behind them.
It’s not cruel. It’s not personal.
It’s business.
And the UFC runs it like a machine that never stops moving—even when the wheels fall off.