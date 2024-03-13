People Magazine Doing Their Due Diligence

I was looking for an update on Mark Coleman's condition in the hospital and clicked on all of the top search results including one from People magazine. At this point I thought to myself, 'oh wow that's cool a mainstream thing covered the story!'And what do I find as I'm scrolling the article?Second photo down, a photo of Mark 'Randy 'The Natural' Couture' Coleman. I get that they look kinda similar to an outsider I guess, but just thought it was kinda funny and annoying.Does anybody have an update on Mark's condition? I keep getting online and hoping to hear the Hammer has one more fight in him to pull through.