People like BM winning the world title makes the UFC seem less prestigous/elite

There I said it. When guys like that who are more less would have been journeyman callibar several years ago are winning titles, guys like Jamal Hill, guys like Sean Strickland, guys like Dricus Du Plices, guys like sean o malley. When these guys win world titles in the ufc it makes it seem to the average fan that a guy from bellator could be champ here. IMO The UFC is no longer the absolute penical of mixed martial arts. The playing field has leveled to a great degree.



Ya know all though it was short lived there was a time where we saw ufc title runs that spanned years with more than several reigns, GSP, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, those long title runs where there is a dominant champion are the best because it you know if they were to ever lose it meant that the person they lost to was the guy who beat the guy.



Linealship with these UFC titles means shit to me anymore, they're passed around like hot potattos just like pre 2010, the only difference is guys that won the title back in those days were conistant top 5 guys. These days its just journeymen comming out of no where and destroying a few people then losing the belt in his next fight.