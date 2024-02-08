People Are Upset At The Prices Of Food At McDonald's

www.nbcnews.com

Fast foodies are getting fed up with price hikes at the drive-thru

McDonald’s is vowing to focus more on affordability after it joined a handful of major restaurant brands seeing consumers balk at pricier menu items.
By Christine Romans
Look no further than the fast-food drive-thru for evidence of inflation fatigue.

Food companies have been passing along higher labor and ingredient costs to consumers long after inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022. Diners are getting fed up, eating less fast food and griping on social media that their go-to cheap meals aren’t so cheap anymore.

If it's to much then buy hamburger, buns and other fixings and make it at home it would be cheaper and also make sandwiches and take them to work instead of spending money at fast food restaurants.
 
MCD is addictive. that's why they increase the prices.

If it was all due to wage increases the economy would balance out to reflect the living standard. Greedflation is a real thing. Prices are increased around addicts and desperate people. Ireland increased the price of a single can of beer to 2 dollars per can. How'd you think they knew they'd get away with that I wonder?
 
I loke big mac and now they have buy 1 get second for 1 dollar
 
They don’t have to pass that onto consumers. The more elastic the demand for their product, the less they can pass into consumers.

So, as people start waking up to the realization that most of the inflation wasn’t necessarily caused by supply issues, and was in fact caused by corporate price gouging, they will have to start eating a larger incidence of the increase instead of passing it onto consumers.
 
McD's along with a ton of fast food places in my area have gone down in quality since the lockdowns.

Combine that with ridiculous crippling inflation we are experiencing there is a zero chance of me ever eating that garbage ever again
 
Teh ghey!

Now you have to make your own booze
 
I go to raisin canes about once a month. i swear it has gone up every time for at least 2 years. i used to be able to get a caniac combo for less than $10 with tax. now a 3 finger combo costs over $13. the caniac combo is just under 20. They finally priced me out. ridiculous.
 
cmon. its not THAT bad
 
ok. its pretty bad. the canes is bad
 
