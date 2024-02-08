People Are Upset At The Prices Of Food At McDonald's

MLarson
Fast foodies are getting fed up with price hikes at the drive-thru
McDonald’s is vowing to focus more on affordability after it joined a handful of major restaurant brands seeing consumers balk at pricier menu items.
By Christine Romans
Look no further than the fast-food drive-thru for evidence of inflation fatigue.
Food companies have been passing along higher labor and ingredient costs to consumers long after inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022. Diners are getting fed up, eating less fast food and griping on social media that their go-to cheap meals aren’t so cheap anymore.
If it's to much then buy hamburger, buns and other fixings and make it at home it would be cheaper and also make sandwiches and take them to work instead of spending money at fast food restaurants.