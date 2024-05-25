People are sleeping on Shamil, he did not look good in his last fight but he dominated Gane in Sparring

Shamil needs to fight Blagoy Ivanov so I can stop confusing the two for each other. Also you talking about practice
 
He looked like shit in the one UFC fight he won.
 
practice-weainttalkinaboutthegame.gif
 
justmark said:
Everyone has a bad day at the office sometimes. Shamil was Gane's main sparring partner for the Jon Jones fight and he dominated Gane. He will be back.


He didn't just look bad, he absolutely shit the bed in his last fight. His cardio looked like it might be a fatal flaw. I was a big believer in Gaziev and losing to a middling fighter like Rozenstruik is a disaster.

All that said, you are right and people will be sleeping on him for a while. He's a beast. For a while anyway.
 
Is Shamil being Gane's main sparring partner why Gane got destroyed by Jones?
 
Ares Black said:
He didn't just look bad, he absolutely shit the bed in his last fight. His cardio looked like it might be a fatal flaw. I was a big believer in Gaziev and losing to a middling fighter like Rozenstruik is a disaster.

All that said, you are right and people will be sleeping on him for a while. He's a beast. For a while anyway.
Why is Rozenstruik a middling fighter ? What is your criteria
 
