People are sleeping on Shamil, he did not look good in his last fight but he dominated Gane in Sparring

He didn't just look bad, he absolutely shit the bed in his last fight. His cardio looked like it might be a fatal flaw. I was a big believer in Gaziev and losing to a middling fighter like Rozenstruik is a disaster.Everyone has a bad day at the office sometimes. Shamil was Gane's main sparring partner for the Jon Jones fight and he dominated Gane. He will be back.
Everyone has a bad day at the office sometimes. Shamil was Gane's main sparring partner for the Jon Jones fight and he dominated Gane. He will be back.
Why is Rozenstruik a middling fighter ? What is your criteria
All that said, you are right and people will be sleeping on him for a while. He's a beast. For a while anyway.