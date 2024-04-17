Social People are always saying their position or action is virtuous- shat himself is noble

J

jeffk

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 21, 2007
Messages
4,438
Reaction score
401
People are always recasting their position or actions as having virture. If a group is powerless being meek has virtue.

In this case social media running influencer shat himself during the Boston Marathon and tried to create the narrative that this was an act of extreme dedication. He is noble for giving it his all to get the fastest time glee could run.

 
jeffk said:
People are always recasting their position or actions as having virture. If a group is powerless being meek has virtue.

In this case social media running influencer shat himself during the Boston Marathon and tried to create the narrative that this was an act of extreme dedication. He is noble for giving
Click to expand...

It showed he gave a crap.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Why else would you do it , for fun?
Click to expand...

Marathons are so dumb.

The Greek soldier who ran from Marathon to Athens fucking dropped dead after giving the warning that the Persian fleet wrecked Marathon and was headed towards Athens.

And now modern people are like "that sounds fun! let's piss on ourselves while running for bragging rights!"
 
Disgusting. David Goggins also did, I read on his book. Said his gf had to carry him on her back to their apartment along with his dookies cause he also passed out.

GROSSS
 
Did he wear a fucking diaper?

I'm thinking less "noble" and more disgusting.

If I was in ANY athletic event and someone shit the field, track, whatever, that person is marked for violence.
It's on sight if I am confident I can KO them without getting dookie on me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,521
Messages
55,424,053
Members
174,770
Latest member
Trae_Plus

Share this page

Back
Top