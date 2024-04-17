People are always recasting their position or actions as having virture. If a group is powerless being meek has virtue.
In this case social media running influencer shat himself during the Boston Marathon and tried to create the narrative that this was an act of extreme dedication. He is noble for giving it his all to get the fastest time glee could run.
