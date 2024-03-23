



Was not as egregious or over the top as the twitches these days during the Road House promo tour, but cokeheads or people who have been around them, identified his addiction. At least during the early days, it had a swagger to it, 8 years later he looks like a full-on addict whose body is screaming for help.



You wonder what could have been, if McGregor took this more seriously, before spiralling into a crippling cocaine addition.



I think the dude will become increasingly unhinged, merging fictional character with reality, fueled by cocaine and all sorts of stimulants known to man.



Moreover, all this is coming from an actual Conor fan. Was a fun train to ride, until Conor self-destructed.