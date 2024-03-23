Media People are acting as if McGregor's spazzes are new. He's been doing that since exactly 2016, during the Dos Anjos fight conference

Was not as egregious or over the top as the twitches these days during the Road House promo tour, but cokeheads or people who have been around them, identified his addiction. At least during the early days, it had a swagger to it, 8 years later he looks like a full-on addict whose body is screaming for help.

You wonder what could have been, if McGregor took this more seriously, before spiralling into a crippling cocaine addition.

I think the dude will become increasingly unhinged, merging fictional character with reality, fueled by cocaine and all sorts of stimulants known to man.

Moreover, all this is coming from an actual Conor fan. Was a fun train to ride, until Conor self-destructed.
 
We all knew it back then, but he was an active fighter who couldn't just fuck off for years at a time. That was a suspicious one-off moment, but this current version of Conor has been in a downward spiral for years.
 
We all knew it back then, but he was an active fighter who couldn't just fuck off for years at a time. That was a suspicious one-off moment, but this current version of Conor has been in a downward spiral for years.
Edited the thread a bit. Felt the need to add that at least before, it kinda looked swaggy. Now he looks like a full-on addict.
 
TBH in the new clip it just looks like he's tired and trying to keep himself awake.
 
