  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Opinion Pentagon ran secret anti-vax campaign to undermine China during pandemic

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
5,353
Reaction score
6,572
The U.S. military launched a clandestine program amid the COVID crisis to discredit China’s Sinovac inoculation – payback for Beijing’s efforts to blame Washington for the pandemic. One target: the Filipino public. Health experts say the gambit was indefensible and put innocent lives at risk.
By CHRIS BING and JOEL SCHECTMAN

Filed June 14, 2024, 9:45 a.m. GMT

images

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. military launched a secret campaign to counter what it perceived as China’s growing influence in the Philippines, a nation hit especially hard by the deadly virus.

The clandestine operation has not been previously reported. It aimed to sow doubt about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and other life-saving aid that was being supplied by China, a Reuters investigation found. Through phony internet accounts meant to impersonate Filipinos, the military’s propaganda efforts morphed into an anti-vax campaign. Social media posts decried the quality of face masks, test kits and the first vaccine that would become available in the Philippines – China’s Sinovac inoculation.

Reuters identified at least 300 accounts on X, formerly Twitter, that matched descriptions shared by former U.S. military officials familiar with the Philippines operation. Almost all were created in the summer of 2020 and centered on the slogan #Chinaangvirus – Tagalog for China is the virus.
53759879705_8272b4b23b_z.jpg

- Our american vacines are as secure as a boeing!

“COVID came from China and the VACCINE also came from China, don’t trust China!” one typical tweet from July 2020 read in Tagalog. The words were next to a photo of a syringe beside a Chinese flag and a soaring chart of infections. Another post read: “From China – PPE, Face Mask, Vaccine: FAKE. But the Coronavirus is real.”

After Reuters asked X about the accounts, the social media company removed the profiles, determining they were part of a coordinated bot campaign based on activity patterns and internal data.

The U.S. military’s anti-vax effort began in the spring of 2020 and expanded beyond Southeast Asia before it was terminated in mid-2021, Reuters determined. Tailoring the propaganda campaign to local audiences across Central Asia and the Middle East, the Pentagon used a combination of fake social media accounts on multiple platforms to spread fear of China’s vaccines among Muslims at a time when the virus was killing tens of thousands of people each day. A key part of the strategy: amplify the disputed contention that, because vaccines sometimes contain pork gelatin, China’s shots could be considered forbidden under Islamic law.
53664525495_75b6414a5e_z.jpg

Pentagon meeting: - Hey guys. I'm unsure what we do today, ask Biden to sponsor the gaza genocide.
Or were gonna kill a couple more Philippines?

The military program started under former President Donald Trump and continued months into Joe Biden’s presidency, Reuters found – even after alarmed social media executives warned the new administration that the Pentagon had been trafficking in COVID misinformation. The Biden White House issued an edict in spring 2021 banning the anti-vax effort, which also disparaged vaccines produced by other rivals, and the Pentagon initiated an internal review, Reuters found.

“I don’t think it’s defensible. I’m extremely dismayed, disappointed and disillusioned to hear that the U.S. government would do that.”
Daniel Lucey, infectious disease specialist at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine

The U.S. military is prohibited from targeting Americans with propaganda, and Reuters found no evidence the Pentagon’s influence operation did so.

Spokespeople for Trump and Biden did not respond to requests for comment about the clandestine program.

A senior Defense Department official acknowledged the U.S. military engaged in secret propaganda to disparage China’s vaccine in the developing world, but the official declined to provide details.
53603860919_3ae10fdeaa_z.jpg

- Calm down officer. Were america governament. Were the good guys!

A Pentagon spokeswoman said the U.S. military “uses a variety of platforms, including social media, to counter those malign influence attacks aimed at the U.S., allies, and partners.” She also noted that China had started a “disinformation campaign to falsely blame the United States for the spread of COVID-19.”

In an email, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it has long maintained the U.S. government manipulates social media and spreads misinformation.

Manila’s embassy in Washington did not respond to Reuters inquiries, including whether it had been aware of the Pentagon operation. A spokesperson for the Philippines Department of Health, however, said the “findings by Reuters deserve to be investigated and heard by the appropriate authorities of the involved countries.” Some aide workers in the Philippines, when told of the U.S. military propaganda effort by Reuters, expressed outrage.

Briefed on the Pentagon’s secret anti-vax campaign by Reuters, some American public health experts also condemned the program, saying it put civilians in jeopardy for potential geopolitical gain. An operation meant to win hearts and minds endangered lives, they said.
53588035057_e302e32597.jpg

“I don’t think it’s defensible,” said Daniel Lucey, an infectious disease specialist at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine. “I’m extremely dismayed, disappointed and disillusioned to hear that the U.S. government would do that,” said Lucey, a former military physician who assisted in the response to the 2001 anthrax attacks.

The effort to stoke fear about Chinese inoculations risked undermining overall public trust in government health initiatives, including U.S.-made vaccines that became available later, Lucey and others said. Although the Chinese vaccines were found to be less effective than the American-led shots by Pfizer and Moderna, all were approved by the World Health Organization. Sinovac did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Academic research published recently has shown that, when individuals develop skepticism toward a single vaccine, those doubts often lead to uncertainty about other inoculations. Lucey and other health experts say they saw such a scenario play out in Pakistan, where the Central Intelligence Agency used a fake hepatitis vaccination program in Abbottabad as cover to hunt for Osama bin Laden, the terrorist mastermind behind the attacks of September 11, 2001. Discovery of the ruse led to a backlash against an unrelated polio vaccination campaign, including attacks on healthcare workers, contributing to the reemergence of the deadly disease in the country.

“It should have been in our interest to get as much vaccine in people’s arms as possible,” said Greg Treverton, former chairman of the U.S. National Intelligence Council, which coordinates the analysis and strategy of Washington’s many spy agencies. What the Pentagon did, Treverton said, “crosses a line.”
fqoell858ns71.png

@beargrills: Pentagon killed JFK!
 
‘We were desperate’

Together, the phony accounts used by the military had tens of thousands of followers during the program. Reuters could not determine how widely the anti-vax material and other Pentagon-planted disinformation was viewed, or to what extent the posts may have caused COVID deaths by dissuading people from getting vaccinated.
images

In the wake of the U.S. propaganda efforts, however, then-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte had grown so dismayed by how few Filipinos were willing to be inoculated that he threatened to arrest people who refused vaccinations.

“You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed,” a masked Duterte said in a televised address in June 2021. “There is a crisis in this country … I’m just exasperated by Filipinos not heeding the government.”
maxresdefault.jpg

When he addressed the vaccination issue, the Philippines had among the worst inoculation rates in Southeast Asia. Only 2.1 million of its 114 million citizens were fully vaccinated – far short of the government’s target of 70 million. By the time Duterte spoke, COVID cases exceeded 1.3 million, and almost 24,000 Filipinos had died from the virus. The difficulty in vaccinating the population contributed to the worst death rate in the region.
The campaign also reinforced what one former health secretary called a longstanding suspicion of China, most recently because of aggressive behavior by Beijing in disputed areas of the South China Sea. Filipinos were unwilling to trust China’s Sinovac, which first became available in the country in March 2021, said Esperanza Cabral, who served as health secretary under President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Cabral said she had been unaware of the U.S. military’s secret operation.
maxresdefault.jpg

“I’m sure that there are lots of people who died from COVID who did not need to die from COVID,” she said.

To implement the anti-vax campaign, the Defense Department overrode strong objections from top U.S. diplomats in Southeast Asia at the time, Reuters found. Sources involved in its planning and execution say the Pentagon, which ran the program through the military’s psychological operations center in Tampa, Florida, disregarded the collateral impact that such propaganda may have on innocent Filipinos.

“We weren’t looking at this from a public health perspective,” said a senior military officer involved in the program. “We were looking at how we could drag China through the mud.”
53519778054_33948f9389_z.jpg

-Theres nothing to see here. Turn off your camera!

A new disinformation war

In uncovering the secret U.S. military operation, Reuters interviewed more than two dozen current and former U.S officials, military contractors, social media analysts and academic researchers. Reporters also reviewed Facebook, X and Instagram posts, technical data and documents about a set of fake social media accounts used by the U.S. military. Some were active for more than five years.

Clandestine psychological operations are among the government’s most highly sensitive programs. Knowledge of their existence is limited to a small group of people within U.S. intelligence and military agencies. Such programs are treated with special caution because their exposure could damage foreign alliances or escalate conflict with rivals.
maxresdefault.jpg

- See Spider-Man. Me and Super-Man are recruiting you, because you'ree the only marvel character that is as cool as me and Super!

Over the last decade, some U.S. national security officials have pushed for a return to the kind of aggressive clandestine propaganda operations against rivals that the United States’ wielded during the Cold War. Following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in which Russia used a combination of hacks and leaks to influence voters, the calls to fight back grew louder inside Washington.

In 2019, Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a clandestine campaign on Chinese social media aimed at turning public opinion in China against its government, Reuters reported in March. As part of that effort, a small group of operatives used bogus online identities to spread disparaging narratives about Xi Jinping’s government.

COVID-19 galvanized the drive to wage psychological operations against China. One former senior Pentagon leader described the pandemic as a “bolt of energy” that finally ignited the long delayed counteroffensive against China’s influence war.

The Pentagon’s anti-vax propaganda came in response to China’s own efforts to spread false information about the origins of COVID. The virus first emerged in China in late 2019. But in March 2020, Chinese government officials claimed without evidence that the virus may have been first brought to China by an American service member who participated in an international military sports competition in Wuhan the previous year.
MV5BZTBkNDI1YTEtYWRhNS00M2JjLWFjY2QtYjFmMWZhNzIzNDFkXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNTY2MzQ3MDE@._V1_.jpg

- So the three greatest american heroes worked togheter to discovery the truth!


Chinese officials also suggested that the virus may have originated in a U.S. Army research facility at Fort Detrick, Maryland. There’s no evidence for that assertion.

Mirroring Beijing’s public statements, Chinese intelligence operatives set up networks of fake social media accounts to promote the Fort Detrick conspiracy, according to a U.S. Justice Department complaint.

China’s messaging got Washington’s attention. Trump subsequently coined the term “China virus” as a response to Beijing’s accusation that the U.S. military exported COVID to Wuhan.

“That was false. And rather than having an argument, I said, ‘I have to call it where it came from,’” Trump said in a March 2020 news conference. “It did come from China.”
sddefault.jpg
 
China’s Foreign Ministry said in an email that it opposed “actions to politicize the origins question and stigmatize China.” The ministry had no comment about the Justice Department’s complaint.
Fp5tzMmWIAIuPTJ.jpg

Beijing didn’t limit its global influence efforts to propaganda. It announced an ambitious COVID assistance program, which included sending masks, ventilators and its own vaccines – still being tested at the time – to struggling countries. In May 2020, Xi announced that the vaccine China was developing would be made available as a “global public good,” and would ensure “vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries.” Sinovac was the primary vaccine available in the Philippines for about a year until U.S.-made vaccines became more widely available there in early 2022.

53489301861_07bee692df_z.jpg

- Guys. The heroes are coming. If you guys read their comic-books, they're gonna do like the vietcongs and kick our asses!
Washington’s plan, called Operation Warp Speed, was different. It favored inoculating Americans first, and it placed no restrictions on what pharmaceutical companies could charge developing countries for the remaining vaccines not used by the United States. The deal allowed the companies to “play hardball” with developing countries, forcing them to accept high prices, said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University who has worked with the World Health Organization.

The deal “sucked most of the supply out of the global market,” Gostin said. “The United States took a very determined America First approach.”

To Washington’s alarm, China’s offers of assistance were tilting the geopolitical playing field across the developing world, including in the Philippines, where the government faced upwards of 100,000 infections in the early months of the pandemic.
53488403117_cdc4689fd8_z.jpg

- I need to give this cell full of sensitive information to Trump. He is very responsible with USA secrets!


The U.S. relationship with Manila had grown tense after the 2016 election of the bombastic Duterte. A staunch critic of the United States, he had threatened to cancel a key pact that allows the U.S. military to maintain legal jurisdiction over American troops stationed in the country.

Duterte said in a July 2020 speech he had made “a plea” to Xi that the Philippines be at the front of the line as China rolled out vaccines. He vowed in the same speech that the Philippines would no longer challenge Beijing’s aggressive expansion in the South China Sea, upending a key security understanding Manila had long held with Washington.

“China is claiming it. We are claiming it. China has the arms, we do not have it.” Duterte said. “So, it is simple as that.”

Days later, China’s foreign minister announced Beijing would grant Duterte’s plea for priority access to the vaccine, as part of a “new highlight in bilateral relations.”
il_570xN.2174096619_mco7.jpg

- Spider. Why i a, considered a psico? I aint the one that blew two atomic bombs in Japan!
China’s growing influence fueled efforts by U.S. military leaders to launch the secret propaganda operation Reuters uncovered.

“We didn’t do a good job sharing vaccines with partners,” a senior U.S. military officer directly involved in the campaign in Southeast Asia told Reuters. “So what was left to us was to throw shade on China’s.”

Military trumped diplomats

U.S. military leaders feared that China’s COVID diplomacy and propaganda could draw other Southeast Asian countries, such as Cambodia and Malaysia, closer to Beijing, furthering its regional ambitions.
53322486418_b54f352590.jpg

A senior U.S. military commander responsible for Southeast Asia, Special Operations Command Pacific General Jonathan Braga, pressed his bosses in Washington to fight back in the so-called information space, according to three former Pentagon officials.

The commander initially wanted to punch back at Beijing in Southeast Asia. The goal: to ensure the region understood the origin of COVID while promoting skepticism toward what were then still-untested vaccines offered by a country that they said had lied continually since the start of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Special Operations Command declined to comment.
maxresdefault.jpg

- We dont kill, Spider. We arent the IDF!
At least six senior State Department officials responsible for the region objected to this approach. A health crisis was the wrong time to instill fear or anger through a psychological operation, or psyop, they argued during Zoom calls with the Pentagon.

“We’re stooping lower than the Chinese and we should not be doing that,” said a former senior State Department official for the region who fought against the military operation.

While the Pentagon saw Washington’s rapidly diminishing influence in the Philippines as a call to action, the withering partnership led American diplomats to plead for caution.
51256429799_4c6d4ce5a0_z.jpg

- The americans are doing a smear campaing to paint our governament on bad lights. LIke we needed their helps!
“The relationship is hanging from a thread,” another former senior U.S. diplomat recounted. “Is this the moment you want to do a psyop in the Philippines? Is it worth the risk?”

In the past, such opposition from the State Department might have proved fatal to the program. Previously in peacetime, the Pentagon needed approval of embassy officials before conducting psychological operations in a country, often hamstringing commanders seeking to quickly respond to Beijing’s messaging, three former Pentagon officials told Reuters.
hq720.jpg

- I agree with you Super. Trump doesnt has any volume in his underware!
But in 2019, before COVID surfaced in full force, then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed a secret order that later paved the way for the launch of the U.S. military propaganda campaign. The order elevated the Pentagon’s competition with China and Russia to the priority of active combat, enabling commanders to sidestep the State Department when conducting psyops against those adversaries.

The Pentagon spending bill passed by Congress that year also explicitly authorized the military to conduct clandestine influence operations against other countries, even “outside of areas of active hostilities.”

maxresdefault.jpg

Esper, through a spokesperson, declined to comment. A State Department spokesperson referred questions to the Pentagon.

U.S. propaganda machine
sexy-woman-american-patriotic-bikini-600nw-1131002579.jpg

In spring 2020, special-ops commander Braga turned to a cadre of psychological-warfare soldiers and contractors in Tampa to counter Beijing’s COVID efforts. Colleagues say Braga was a longtime advocate of increasing the use of propaganda operations in global competition. In trailers and squat buildings at a facility on Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base, U.S. military personnel and contractors would use anonymous accounts on X, Facebook and other social media to spread what became an anti-vax message. The facility remains the Pentagon’s clandestine propaganda factory.

Psychological warfare has played a role in U.S. military operations for more than a hundred years, although it has changed in style and substance over time. So-called psyopers were best known following World War II for their supporting role in combat missions across Vietnam, Korea and Kuwait, often dropping leaflets to confuse the enemy or encourage their surrender.
53206423937_8a70d93543.jpg

After the al Qaeda attacks of 2001, the United States was fighting a borderless, shadowy enemy, and the Pentagon began to wage a more ambitious kind of psychological combat previously associated only with the CIA. The Pentagon set up front news outlets, paid off prominent local figures, and sometimes funded television soap operas in order to turn local populations against militant groups or Iranian-backed militias, former national security officials told Reuters.

Unlike earlier psyop missions, which sought specific tactical advantage on the battlefield, the post-9/11 operations hoped to create broader change in public opinion across entire regions.

By 2010, the military began using social media tools, leveraging phony accounts to spread messages of sympathetic local voices – themselves often secretly paid by the United States government. As time passed, a growing web of military and intelligence contractors built online news websites to pump U.S.-approved narratives into foreign countries. Today, the military employs a sprawling ecosystem of social media influencers, front groups and covertly placed digital advertisements to influence overseas audiences, according to current and former military officials.

China’s efforts to gain geopolitical clout from the pandemic gave Braga justification to launch the propaganda campaign that Reuters uncovered, sources said.
hqdefault.jpg

https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-covid-propaganda/
 
Wouldn't be a surprise if true.

The spread of faulty logic isn't hard, and there are so many people with inherent biases wanting to gobble up disinformation.

Useful idiots. Go to the Covid vax thread to figure out who fits that description. They're the ones that want to believe some obvious hack nurse enjoying his 15 minutes of YouTube fame over everyone else 'because reasons'.

Or Substack accounts they have no idea the providence of. Someone just has to claim to be a doctor and they drop trou with excitement.
 
Sinister said:
Lol@anti-vaxxers proving to be good Government shills, too
Click to expand...
Nobody here took a sinovac vaccine nor was it even offered.

Now get back in your enclosure, take your shots, and maybe we'll let you take your muzzle off for a minute to give you a treat.


iu
 
nostradumbass said:
Nobody here took a sinovac vaccine nor was it even offered.

Now get back in your enclosure, take your shots, and maybe we'll let you take your muzzle off for a minute to give you a treat.


iu
Click to expand...

Correct.

Now try your best to work out which international actor spread the Western-specific disinformation about vaccines...

But China would never, right? They're the good guys? You can trust them implicitly?
 
Siver! said:
Correct.

Now try your best to work out which international actor spread the Western-specific disinformation about vaccines...

But China would never, right? They're the good guys? You can trust them implicitly?
Click to expand...
What exactly was the "western-specific disinformation"? That 12 year olds don't need 14 boosters? You got banned online for suggesting that, and for suggesting it might have come from a lab and not some Chinese guy trying to fuck a bat at the wet market.

Don't worry, they only lie to other people, and would never lie to you.


oh-yeah-mrw.gif
 
Last edited:
nostradumbass said:
What exactly was the "western-specific disinformation"? That 12 year olds don't need 14 boosters?
Click to expand...

So you can see how the US might undermine the Chinese vaccine, but you cannot see how that could possibly work in reverse?

Fuck outta here.

You're being completely dishonest.
 
Siver! said:
So you can see how the US might undermine the Chinese vaccine, but you cannot see how that could possibly work in reverse?

Fuck outta here.

You're being completely dishonest.
Click to expand...
Just to clarify your position here, because the US government are now on record having set up propaganda operations to intentionally lie about a foreign vaccine, your immediate reaction is to trust the people you know were spreading "disinformation" and do whatever they say because someone else could be trying to trick you to undermine them?

Do I have that right?
 
nostradumbass said:
Just to clarify your position here, because the US government are now on record having set up propaganda operations to intentionally lie about a foreign vaccine, your immediate reaction is to trust the people you know were spreading "disinformation" and do whatever they say because someone else could be trying to trick you to undermine them?

Do I have that right?
Click to expand...

Actually, my long-standing issue with anti-vaccine 'information' is that it looked obviously hoaky from the beginning. Completely unconvincing, represented exclusively by extremely poor sources, and using 'maybes' instead of actual facts.

Let's just say, it looked like it was being cooked up by half-assed idiots to begin with, none of whom ever intended to challenge the industry - just make snide comments and daft allusions from the sidelines and hope to earn some royalties while doing so.

So, that said, I was with the scientific community from the beginning.

Not the US government, not the Chinese government, not any government for that matter. The scientific community wasn't posting disinformation or nonsense, it wasn't even hiding some of the warts and side effects like a spokesperson or a government might, it was just saying "this is safe, this is a good way to tackle the pandemic" - and so it proved.

So fuck the anti-vaxx retards, fuck the governments more focused on destabilising others, and fuck those who fell for either.
 
RoastBeast said:
lol @ all the people who think the government should collude with social media to censor "disinformation".
Click to expand...
Lol @ thinking that happened just because they made a *request* to remove illegal pornographic images of hunter to be removed

Are you aware that Elon has removed huge numbers of posts and accounts at the request of foreign governments? Why aren't you freeze peach screeching about that?
 
Actual secret programs never see the light of day, and people get killed over their divulgation. Anything in the media is perception management and there for you to consume and form a worldview around. It's never about truth and reality. Notice that the implicit message in this bit of "news" is essentially a reassertion that vaccines are safe and effective (Narrative: The Pentagon "endangered lives" by encouraging people to not take one), a reassertion of germ theory, a reassertion of the dangers of vaccine hesitancy, etc. It's the same old pandemic propaganda packaged in such a way to seem counter-narrative, increasing its' effectiveness in certain demographics.
 
Siver! said:
Actually, my long-standing issue with anti-vaccine 'information' is that it looked obviously hoaky from the beginning. Completely unconvincing, represented exclusively by extremely poor sources, and using 'maybes' instead of actual facts.

Let's just say, it looked like it was being cooked up by half-assed idiots to begin with, none of whom ever intended to challenge the industry - just make snide comments and daft allusions from the sidelines and hope to earn some royalties while doing so.

So, that said, I was with the scientific community from the beginning.

Not the US government, not the Chinese government, not any government for that matter. The scientific community wasn't posting disinformation or nonsense, it wasn't even hiding some of the warts and side effects like a spokesperson or a government might, it was just saying "this is safe, this is a good way to tackle the pandemic" - and so it proved.

So fuck the anti-vaxx retards, fuck the governments more focused on destabilising others, and fuck those who fell for either.
Click to expand...
"The scientific community" is itself a propaganda term, and so is "anti-vaxxer". There is no "scientific community", that's only used by media members and government agencies to bully you into doing what they tell you. Everything else is "research has shown" or "according to this study" or they give you actual data when it's just information with no action on your part, then suddenly when they want to make you do something, here comes the imaginary "scientific community".

They straight up lied to you the entire time. First they told you it wasn't safe when Trump cleared the red tape to speed up the release because they were worried it would work and didn't want the virus to end before the election, then after the election, they switched to telling you that you have to take it, said you wouldn't catch or spread covid if you took it, then whoops, everyone who took it ended up catching and spreading it, so they switched to "nah we never said what we're on video saying", then suddenly you need 50 boosters, then they told about the "decades in the making" that you've repeated here, and it turns out they had mostly mouse data and only a few years of human trials for other illnesses, didn't really know much about side effects at all. Surgical masks also didn't do anything, and Fauci already admitted that they just made up the "6 ft of social distancing" and it wasn't based on any data or studies.


blackheart said:
Lol @ thinking that happened just because they made a *request* to remove illegal pornographic images of hunter to be removed

Are you aware that Elon has removed huge numbers of posts and accounts at the request of foreign governments? Why aren't you freeze peach screeching about that?
Click to expand...
The NY Post doesn't post "illegal pornographic images", you complete clown, and that wasn't even the excuse. They said it was "muh Russian disinformation hacked material", and then just admitted in court last week they knew damn well it wasn't.
 
Last edited:
blackheart said:
Lol @ thinking that happened just because they made a *request* to remove illegal pornographic images of hunter to be removed

Are you aware that Elon has removed huge numbers of posts and accounts at the request of foreign governments? Why aren't you freeze peach screeching about that?
Click to expand...
He ain't bitching about Elon because Elon provides a safe space for him and his right wing cronies to have their weekly nazi hangouts.
 
Siver! said:
Actually, my long-standing issue with anti-vaccine 'information' is that it looked obviously hoaky from the beginning. Completely unconvincing, represented exclusively by extremely poor sources, and using 'maybes' instead of actual facts.

Let's just say, it looked like it was being cooked up by half-assed idiots to begin with, none of whom ever intended to challenge the industry - just make snide comments and daft allusions from the sidelines and hope to earn some royalties while doing so.

So, that said, I was with the scientific community from the beginning.

Not the US government, not the Chinese government, not any government for that matter. The scientific community wasn't posting disinformation or nonsense, it wasn't even hiding some of the warts and side effects like a spokesperson or a government might, it was just saying "this is safe, this is a good way to tackle the pandemic" - and so it proved.

So fuck the anti-vaxx retards, fuck the governments more focused on destabilising others, and fuck those who fell for either.
Click to expand...

That's all wrong though.



The scientific community knowingly lied.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,448
Messages
55,693,676
Members
174,899
Latest member
Eric Tolentino

Share this page

Back
Top