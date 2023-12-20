US Navy helicopters destroy 3 Houthi boats in the Red Sea after attempted hijack of container ship ​

By Adam Durbin, BBC News | 31 December 2023 ​

Four vessels from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen fired upon the Maersk Hangzhou and got to within metres of the ship, the US military said.Helicopters from nearby US warships responded to a distress call and after being fired upon, sunk three of them "in self-defence".The crews were killed and the fourth boat fled the area.Houthi forces have been attacking ships in the Red Sea since November, launching more than 100 drone and missile attacks on vessels passing through the the vital shipping lane.The Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel group previously claimed its attacks are directed at vessels linked to Israel, in response to the war in Gaza.The commercial ship attacked, the Maersk Hangzhou, is registered to Singapore and operated and owned by a Danish firm, US Central Command (Centcom) said.Maersk, one of the largest shipping companies in the world, says it has paused sailings through the Red Sea for 48 hours.The firm had only resumed using the route a few days ago, after the US and its allies launched a mission to protect ships in the area.The four Houthi boats attacked at around 06:30 Yemeni time (03:30 GMT) with mounted weapons and small arms, getting to within 20m (66ft) of the container ship, which the crew "attempted to board". The ships crew issued a distress call and a security team returned fire, Centcom said.Helicopters from the nearby USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier and USS Gravely destroyer responded to the call for help and were shot at while "in the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats".The helicopters "returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews", Centcom said. It added that the fourth boat "fled the area" and no damage had been recorded to US personnel or equipment.It was the second attack on the Maersk Hangzhou in 24 hours, after it was attacked with missiles on Saturday.The anti-ship missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas as the destroyers Gravely and Laboon responded on Saturday, according to a previous Centcom statement.A US Navy admiral told AP the missile attack was the first successful strike since a global patrol was launched on 18 December.Centcom said while the ships were responding to the distress call, two anti-ship missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas at the pair of US navy vessels.The USS Gravely destroyed the inbound ballistic missiles, Centcom said, adding it was the twenty-third "illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping" since 19 November.Centcom added the Maersk Hangzhou is "reportedly seaworthy and there are no reported injuries" on board.