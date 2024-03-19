Pennington sounding just like Esparza

'Not fair'... Raquel Pennington takes aim at UFC as newcomer could earn surprise shot at her title Current UFC women's bantamweight champion, Raquel Pennington, has given her opinion on the potential of Kayla Harrison being fast-tracked to a UFC title fight.

“In my mind, it’s Julianna Pena (next) because it makes sense. It’s tough because UFC does business how they want to do it, obviously, you have Kayla Harrison who just signed with the UFC. They have a habit of when someone has a big name they like to fast-track them so I wouldn’t be surprised if after UFC 300 next month if Kayla wins, the phone call is a lot different.” Pennington said.Just like Esparza who initially tried to dodge fighting Weili for her first defence, Raquel knows that she has a better chance at keeping the belt a little longer by fighting Peña.