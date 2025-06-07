Rumored Pena vs Line Cook the female BJ vs Fat Guy Outside Bar?

Juliana is about as unlikable as a fighter can be.

But I can kinda believe her on this. A made up story probably wouldn't be one where she got tuned up in a one sided fashion only to admit that she learned her lesson from it and it sticks with her til this day
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Juliana is about as unlikable as a fighter can be.

But I can kinda believe her on this. A made up story probably wouldn't be one where she got tuned up in a one sided fashion only to admit that she learned her lesson from it and it sticks with her til this day
Click to expand...

I guess that's why she made it up this way - because marks will fall for it. In her mind it makes her seem both tough and smarter than the other delusional broads who think they can beat men - that's the play.

There may be some shitty businesses out there, but not many that are going to continue to employ a fucking cook who beat the shit out of a fellow female employee at work and then fire the female.

It would be the legal version of bug chasing.
 
laleggenda27 said:
What's not to believe?
  • That Pena would think she could beat up a man? That's completely believable.
  • That Pena couldn't beat up a man? That's completely believable.
  • That Pena kept popping up? If nothing else, Pena has heart. Again, believable.
Click to expand...

I just don't like her lol
 
Damn y'all really focused on my stupid comment lol
 
Pena, line cook, Honda Housey and the guy she said she might beat, Cain V., all in an old school UFC one night coed tournament.

Make it happen, someone.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Juliana is about as unlikable as a fighter can be.

But I can kinda believe her on this. A made up story probably wouldn't be one where she got tuned up in a one sided fashion only to admit that she learned her lesson from it and it sticks with her til this day
Click to expand...
More believable than Rousey claiming she beat up 3 guys in a movie theater, Bruce Lee style, or something like that.
 
laleggenda27 said:
What's not to believe?
  • That Pena would think she could beat up a man? That's completely believable.
  • That Pena couldn't beat up a man? That's completely believable.
  • That Pena kept popping up? If nothing else, Pena has heart. Again, believable.
Click to expand...
Exactly lol. Chicks lie all the time, we all know what those stories sound like bc they're always too one sided and tend to meander with too many words so as to paint themselves in the most favorable terms possible.

This is a rare moment of seemingly sincere reflection from an all too often obnoxious twat.
I gotta give her props on this
 
DougieJones said:



Not that I actually believe this happened lmao
Click to expand...

Of course Pena's the kind of girl to try and fight a man, fucking idiot. Any guy with semi athletic abilities would knock her out easily. Wmma is trash.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
Oh she is the type of chick who would scrap with a dude in an alley. Them Latin chicks fight dudes all the time
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Exactly lol. Chicks lie all the time, we all know what those stories sound like bc they're always too one sided and tend to meander with too many words so as to paint themselves in the most favorable terms possible.

This is a rare moment of seemingly sincere reflection from an all too often obnoxious twat.
I gotta give her props on this
Click to expand...

I don’t know about you brother, but the biggest piece of shit liars I know are men.

Fuckers lie about dick size, body count, bench press, roid usage, their feelings, the porn they watch, people they’ve fought, their money, you name it, they fucking lie about it.

Far as I know women mostly lie so that men don’t get offended lollllll.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,184
Messages
57,384,681
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top