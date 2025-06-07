DougieJones
Not that I actually believe this happened lmao
Juliana is about as unlikable as a fighter can be.
But I can kinda believe her on this. A made up story probably wouldn't be one where she got tuned up in a one sided fashion only to admit that she learned her lesson from it and it sticks with her til this day
What's not to believe?
- That Pena would think she could beat up a man? That's completely believable.
- That Pena couldn't beat up a man? That's completely believable.
- That Pena kept popping up? If nothing else, Pena has heart. Again, believable.
Exactly lol. Chicks lie all the time, we all know what those stories sound like bc they're always too one sided and tend to meander with too many words so as to paint themselves in the most favorable terms possible.
This is a rare moment of seemingly sincere reflection from an all too often obnoxious twat.
I gotta give her props on this