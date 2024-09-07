Rewatch Pená doesn't get the respect she deserves for beating Nunes

A lot of people try to act like Nunes just had a bad night & that's why she lost, but the reality is Pena was way tougher than Nunes anticipated & had a good gameplan; she lured Nunes into a brawl, Nunes gassed, & Pena made her quit.

Clearly Nunes is the better fighter, but on that night Pena prevailed for a reason & it wasn't because Nunes had an off night.
 
I dunno, I think she gets the exact amount of respect deserved for luring an over-confident Nunes into blowing her load by throwing bombs for literally 3 mins straight.

I think everyone realized that was never gonna happen again. It was an off night for Nunes in the sense that she got way too caught up in the moment and blew her load, I suppose. She could have easily won the fight if she hadn't done that.
 
I don't know about respect... I think it's just people don't like her.
 
