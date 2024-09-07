JustBleed69
A lot of people try to act like Nunes just had a bad night & that's why she lost, but the reality is Pena was way tougher than Nunes anticipated & had a good gameplan; she lured Nunes into a brawl, Nunes gassed, & Pena made her quit.
Clearly Nunes is the better fighter, but on that night Pena prevailed for a reason & it wasn't because Nunes had an off night.
