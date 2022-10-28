Already have the perp in custody. Eitherway this is a politically relevant story. Will either be due to hyperpolarization of politics at the moment and a political attack (which everyone should denounce). Or it will be due to skyrocketing crime in the area (which everyone should also denounce, but the left won’t).



Seems like a pretty binary choice for underlying cause, what is your prediction? I am guessing the latter (the rising crime) because you know if it were a white supremecist, the mug shot would already be released, IMO anyways.



I guess a third option would be a staged event to make MAGA extremist look like a real threat, but that kind of circles back to due to state of politicking at the moment



they are investigating the motivation though, so that may indicate otherwise







Mod Note: Please do not make any comments that condone the actions here. There is a pop-up n the WR that makes it clear that this is against the rules.



Violence/Genocide- Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims. If you choose to celebrate the victims injuries and/or deaths or suggest they deserved what happened to them, you will likely get infractions.

Examples: Israel vs. Palestine threads, Mass Shooting threads