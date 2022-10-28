Social Pelosi’s house broken into, husband assaulted

Already have the perp in custody. Eitherway this is a politically relevant story. Will either be due to hyperpolarization of politics at the moment and a political attack (which everyone should denounce). Or it will be due to skyrocketing crime in the area (which everyone should also denounce, but the left won’t).

Seems like a pretty binary choice for underlying cause, what is your prediction? I am guessing the latter (the rising crime) because you know if it were a white supremecist, the mug shot would already be released, IMO anyways.

I guess a third option would be a staged event to make MAGA extremist look like a real threat, but that kind of circles back to due to state of politicking at the moment

they are investigating the motivation though, so that may indicate otherwise



Mod Note: Please do not make any comments that condone the actions here. There is a pop-up n the WR that makes it clear that this is against the rules.

Violence/Genocide- Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims. If you choose to celebrate the victims injuries and/or deaths or suggest they deserved what happened to them, you will likely get infractions.
Examples: Israel vs. Palestine threads, Mass Shooting threads
 
Going to laugh if they don’t release the mugshot. If it’s political you KNOW the white guys picture will be plastered everywhere. Yet didn’t people celebrate an actual elected official in Rand Paul being assaulted by his neighbor and having significant injuries?

would like to know how it’s a serious assault on an 80 year old that doesn’t land him in intensive care….
 
PBAC said:
a random break-in against a well-known political figure ... right ... totally random
well interestingly enough, the HQ for Katie Hobbs (AZ gov candidate) was broken into two nights ago. They immediately came out and blamed politics and MAGA. However they found the perp and there was no political motivation, just random breaking and entering
 
Throw the book at the intruder. Should never get to a point of violence, especially violence after breaking into a politician's private home. Say what you want about Pelosi, but even she doesn't deserve that. I hope they make an example out of this thug.
 
Funny watching cottage cheese brain's mind start spinning up for some new fun conspiracy action...
70

When it was obviously a MADD mother
ReligiousDiscipline said:
The problem these days is that when something happens to a democrat you have to question if the story is legitimate or a Jussie Smollet inspired hoax intended to push a political agenda. We will have to wait and see how this plays out.
unlike the Rubio staffer who was legit viciously assaulted. But that kid was a Jim Harpy Falcon Facist, so it was OK and in the name of equity, so on and so forth
 
TryggeTryggvar said:
You would think they would know if it was political or not right away if the perp is alive.

People who do political violence will brag about it to the police to get the message out most of the time.

Anyway, hope her old man is okay.
Shit literally just happening within the past couple hours or so.
 
The right has problems denouncing the literally attempt to overthrow the government but you think they will easily denounce an attack on their enemy.. come on you can’t be that naïve
 
cottagecheesefan said:
I need to re-edit my post because I do think it is random due to rising crime.
Y'know, you could just fuckin chill and wait longer than 30 minutes after the break-in to find out what's up instead of trying to play Nostradamus when you are batting like 0.017 on political events.
 
TryggeTryggvar said:
You would think they would know if it was political or not right away if the perp is alive.

People who do political violence will brag about it to the police to get the message out most of the time.

Anyway, hope her old man is okay.
They probably do already know but want to get all the facts in order before making a statement
 
So Fresh said:
The right has problems denouncing the literally attempt to overthrow the government but you think they will easily denounce an attack on their enemy.. come on you can’t be that naïve
I think they would. This is just some guy. The January 6th event was the cult of MAGA acting in Trumps behalf, and they aren’t going to accept blame.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
well interestingly enough, the HQ for Katie Hobbs (AZ gov candidate) was broken into two nights ago. They immediately came out and blamed politics and MAGA. However they found the perp and there was no political motivation, just random breaking and entering
Politically that's probably not a bad idea. Shitty. But probably smart politics. "HQ burglarized by political extreemist" is a splashy headline it's a leading story. The retraction probably gets FAR less coverage.
 
