Opinion PED's are for the uneducated and mentally weak

*for Performance enhancing - NOT medical conditions.

My thread title falls far short of a summary.
If you use PED's, you are either uneducated, tricked into it (I've met naive people) or you are mentally weak.

You'll never know the true limits of either your mind or body.
More so, your mind.

A chemical alteration is an externally, unearned short-cut.

That goes for pro athletes and social gym rats.

I used to laugh at the repetitive online comments "steroids r 4 losers" but there was a damning truth once you got past the surface.

At 44, I am glad I never went down the path of chemical enhancement.

It's a fkn blight on society and a complete facade of masculinity.

One thing that I suspect is a viable purpose is for people performing duties that require it.
Soldiers. Maybe others.
 
You forgot vanity.
 
It's hard for me to feel bad when the monthly death of a bodybuilder under 40 happens and their family or friends make up some bullshit that it wasn't PED-related.
 
Come on. sure, he makes annoying threads all the time and posts silly hollywood celebrity puff pieces but he seems like a legit good dude, and sometimes his posts are hilarious.
 
People can do what they want.

You can be angry about it or not.

Im about to rub myself down with TRT gel, inject some HGH, pop 2 viagra, take 2 shots of JD and blow my bitch's back out.


[<cena1}
 
I don’t personally use PEDs, but I’ve had many friends and family members who have. To say they’re only for the uneducated isn’t accurate. Some very knowledgeable people in biology, chemistry, and PED protocols are the ones using them. I will say, many knuckleheads use them too and dangerously.

Navy SEALs, for example, are anything but mentally weak. In fact, most SEALs use PEDs, and I’d imagine that’s true across other Special Forces units as well.

I had lunch last year with a former Congressman (who will remain anonymous) who shared a story about a SEAL who died from heart failure at just 27 years old, due to the extreme levels of PEDs he had taken. That former Congressman had been asked to investigate the matter and discovered widespread PED use among these elite operators, often in dangerous doses.

His recommendation? If these substances are going to be used, the government should supply and monitor them. After all, these guys are already given other drugs like stimulants to stay awake during missions, so why not manage PED use the same way?

I’m not sure what became of that recommendation. The Congressman is a friend of a close colleague of mine who leads the Navy practice at a major consulting firm. I haven’t spoken with the former congressman about it since, but I may get the chance next month when they’re in San Diego for business. I’ll be sure to ask for an update.
 
