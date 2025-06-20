WillyWarminski
*for Performance enhancing - NOT medical conditions.
My thread title falls far short of a summary.
If you use PED's, you are either uneducated, tricked into it (I've met naive people) or you are mentally weak.
You'll never know the true limits of either your mind or body.
More so, your mind.
A chemical alteration is an externally, unearned short-cut.
That goes for pro athletes and social gym rats.
I used to laugh at the repetitive online comments "steroids r 4 losers" but there was a damning truth once you got past the surface.
At 44, I am glad I never went down the path of chemical enhancement.
It's a fkn blight on society and a complete facade of masculinity.
One thing that I suspect is a viable purpose is for people performing duties that require it.
Soldiers. Maybe others.
