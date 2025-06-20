I don’t personally use PEDs, but I’ve had many friends and family members who have. To say they’re only for the uneducated isn’t accurate. Some very knowledgeable people in biology, chemistry, and PED protocols are the ones using them. I will say, many knuckleheads use them too and dangerously.



Navy SEALs, for example, are anything but mentally weak. In fact, most SEALs use PEDs, and I’d imagine that’s true across other Special Forces units as well.



I had lunch last year with a former Congressman (who will remain anonymous) who shared a story about a SEAL who died from heart failure at just 27 years old, due to the extreme levels of PEDs he had taken. That former Congressman had been asked to investigate the matter and discovered widespread PED use among these elite operators, often in dangerous doses.



His recommendation? If these substances are going to be used, the government should supply and monitor them. After all, these guys are already given other drugs like stimulants to stay awake during missions, so why not manage PED use the same way?



I’m not sure what became of that recommendation. The Congressman is a friend of a close colleague of mine who leads the Navy practice at a major consulting firm. I haven’t spoken with the former congressman about it since, but I may get the chance next month when they’re in San Diego for business. I’ll be sure to ask for an update.