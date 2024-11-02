News Peanut The Squirrel Seized and Euthanized By State

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
23,467
Reaction score
20,408


Pretty sad story. Guy rescued a baby squirrel 7 years ago and made a social media presence out of the journey. Trolls online complained to the state and Wildlife officers seized the squirrel and another rescue animal, a raccoon, from the home. Both animals have since been euthanized "to test for rabies" but to my knowledge you don't need to die to establish whether or not you have rabies. This was some straight government overreach and jackbooted thuggery. Hope the dude can sue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
News Narco folly: inside the crumbling Honduran zoo built by a drug cartel
Replies
0
Views
203
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,252
Messages
56,438,347
Members
175,220
Latest member
TopG

Share this page

Back
Top