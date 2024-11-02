



Pretty sad story. Guy rescued a baby squirrel 7 years ago and made a social media presence out of the journey. Trolls online complained to the state and Wildlife officers seized the squirrel and another rescue animal, a raccoon, from the home. Both animals have since been euthanized "to test for rabies" but to my knowledge you don't need to die to establish whether or not you have rabies. This was some straight government overreach and jackbooted thuggery. Hope the dude can sue.