So let's talk about Peaky Blinders for those of you that have seen it.

I feel like this show should have only been 3 seasons, 4 tops. Halfway through season 4, I really wanted to stop, but it's kind of like a book at that point: you've invested enough time that you kinda have to see it through. The last few seasons felt like an actual chore.

My biggest critique is that every season is the start of a brand new story, challenge, and is resolved by the end, which gets a little old after awhile. I get that this is probably due to them not knowing each season if it will be renewed or not, but it was so frustrating to watch.

The really only good thing about the show is Cillian Murphy and his performance with Tommy Shelby, but take him out of it, it's a 5/10 show and probably doesn't make it 2 seasons.
 
It's a bit literary innit?

If you see each season as a book the structure makes sense. And then each following season is another story in the life of our fictional Shelby. The time jumps between seasons were a bit jarring at first but made sense when you think of them as checking in with the Shelbys during great moments of history that are also horrible moments in their family.

It's hard to write a full series where the seasons have distinct arcs but there is also a preplanned story arc for the whole series. Unless you're adapting a pre existing IP where you're just writing screenplays based on source material.

It's a good show overall, but if you were looking for British Breaking Bad this isn't it.
 
No love for Alphie Solomons? Tom Hardy stole every scene he was in.
 
Boardwalk empire was better show about same time period

Alfie was best though lol
 
