So let's talk about Peaky Blinders for those of you that have seen it.



I feel like this show should have only been 3 seasons, 4 tops. Halfway through season 4, I really wanted to stop, but it's kind of like a book at that point: you've invested enough time that you kinda have to see it through. The last few seasons felt like an actual chore.



My biggest critique is that every season is the start of a brand new story, challenge, and is resolved by the end, which gets a little old after awhile. I get that this is probably due to them not knowing each season if it will be renewed or not, but it was so frustrating to watch.



The really only good thing about the show is Cillian Murphy and his performance with Tommy Shelby, but take him out of it, it's a 5/10 show and probably doesn't make it 2 seasons.