Darkballs said: I'd rather republicans don't introduce such shit bills in the first place.



And again, everyone is watching you duck this and just beg us not to talk about it. Click to expand...

This was the point I was getting at. I feel like we are going to hear a lot of "this won't happen." After a while of hearing this so much maybe it is time to start judging people who are bring this stuff up rather than simply saying it won't happen. Because essentially it is the apparent good guys that are coming up with this BS. It's like some of my previous posts where I said they are just going to bombard the system with this stuf that eventually something will get through.